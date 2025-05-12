Nigeria: Misapplication of NPA's Budgetary Funds Impossible - Spokesman

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has denied the allegations of corruption against the management of the Authority, saying misapplication of budgetary funds by the Authority was impossible.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the NPA general manager of Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, said the budget and expenditure of the NPA were subject to the strict supervision of the Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy, the Budget Office of the Federation, as well as the comprehensive oversight of the National Assembly.

According to Onyemekara, the contract for dredging works at the Warri Escravos Channel became necessary because of the need to tackle the increasing siltation of the channel.

He stated further that the dredging of the Escravos Channel followed laid-down processes and procedures for emergency procurement as laid down in the Procurement Act, 2007, contrary to allegations in the media.

"The attention of NPA has been drawn to spurious allegations of multi-billion-naira corruption purportedly going on in the Authority in some online publications. In line with its duty of probity to the general public, the Authority states without equivocation that these allegations are false and without any credibility.

"The management of the NPA wish to clarify that the budget and expenditure of the NPA are subject to the strict supervision of the Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy, the Budget Office of the Federation as well as the comprehensive oversight of the National Assembly and this makes the allegation of misapplication of budgetary provisions by the authority is impossible

"The contract for dredging works at the Warri Escravos Channel, (hub of Nigeria's Oil and Gas Operations), which became necessary because of the need to tackle the increasing siltation of the channel and forestall the international embarrassment and huge investment losses from shipping vessels running aground, followed laid down processes and procedure for emergency procurement as laid down in the Procurement Act, 2007, contrary to allegations in the report.

"The procurement of Marine crafts such as tugboats and pilot cutters was carried out in line with the provisions of the Procurement Act, 2007. The process for this equipment was initiated and undertaken in response to the exigency of ensuring national energy security through the sale of Crude oil in Naira to domestic refiners,, which involved intensive offshore operations.

"The allegation of documents being withheld for over a year" is untenable, as the extant civil service guidelines governing the timeline for processing of official documents make it impossible.

"Allegations made in connection with expenditures at the Authority's London office are outright false as there were no dealings or transactions speculated in the report that ever took place. The marked increase in revenue figures for 2024 was due to exchange rate gains, since the Authority's are denominated in FOREX in line with global maritime best practice," he explained.

The Authority's spokesman further stated that revocation of third-party contractual agreements of the Authority was by extant law as well as contractual agreements with all the concerned parties.

"The promotion of employees, as well as the appointment of Assistant General Managers and General Managers, was undertaken to address the age stagnation of personnel in the Authority. Management, however,, followed due process as prescribed in the Authority's duly approved conditions of service.

"Revocation or otherwise of third-party contractual agreements of the Authority was under extant law as well as contractual agreements with all the concerned parties.

"The allegation of 'staff morale being at rock bottom' falls flat in the face of reality. The current Management has to its credit the clearing of all outstanding issues of employee stagnation and the conduct of promotion examinations in 2024. The management has received commendation from the two in-house labour unions for these reasons. So, staff morale is at its peak currently.

"To sustainably assure the competitiveness of Nigerian Ports and grow vessel and cargo throughput, the Authority recently secured Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval for the commencement of the Port Modernisation Programme

"The management of the authority wishes to advise all media organisations to seek clarification of their reports from the Authority, whose doors are open to constructive engagements and clarifications where necessary.

"The Abubakar Dantsoho-led Management of the Authority assures all stakeholders and the generality of Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to deepening the competitiveness of Nigerian Ports through infrastructure and equipment renewal (which has commenced) as well process automation through the Port Community System (PCS) which the NPA has propelled to conclusive stages in readiness for the plug-in of relevant stakeholders as the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) project of the Federal Government gains momentum," he stated.