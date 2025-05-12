Nigeria: What We Will Do With Marine & Blue Economy Policy - Oyetola

At the backdrop of the recent approval of the a new Marine and Blue Economy Policy by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adebayo Oyetola, has said that with the new policy in place, the country now has a comprehensive blueprint to transform its vast marine resources into drivers of economic diversification, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

The country's marine resources include its 853 kilometers of coastline and expansive, yet long-underutilized, inland waterways.

Oyetola was quoted in a statement signed by Dr. Bolaji Akinola, his Media and Communications Adviser as saying, "We now have a policy that speaks to our aspirations and gives us the tools to achieve them. From maritime trade and aquaculture to blue tourism and clean ocean energy, this policy presents clear pathways to national development."

The minister expressed optimism that the policy will lay the foundation for sustainable prosperity for the country while describing the policy as a visionary framework for national development, Oyetola hailed the FEC's decision as timely and transformative.

He stated that the new policy will serve as a strategic guide for the development of the marine and blue economy sector over the next ten years, helping Nigeria harness the full value of its oceans, seas, rivers, and inland waterways.

According to the Minister, the document provides not just policy direction, but a long-term implementation plan that aligns environmental protection with inclusive economic growth.

"This is a defining moment for our nation," Oyetola said shortly after the policy's approval, adding: "The Federal Executive Council's endorsement of this visionary policy signals a new dawn for Nigeria's engagement with its marine and aquatic resources. It is not just a policy document it is a bold declaration of intent."