Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Gantry Price to N825 Per Litre

12 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Udeme Akpan

...As market records stiff competition

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has slashed the gantry price Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol to ₦825 per litre from N835 per litre as competition continues in the domestic market.

Last month, the 650,000 barrels per day refinery reduced the gantry price of petrol to N835 per litre from N865 per litre.

Checks by Vanguard indicated that the latest adjustment is targeted at giving customers more value as well as consolidate its leadership position in the domestic market.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.