Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Gantry Price to N825 Per Litre

...As market records stiff competition

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has slashed the gantry price Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol to ₦825 per litre from N835 per litre as competition continues in the domestic market.

Last month, the 650,000 barrels per day refinery reduced the gantry price of petrol to N835 per litre from N865 per litre.

Checks by Vanguard indicated that the latest adjustment is targeted at giving customers more value as well as consolidate its leadership position in the domestic market.