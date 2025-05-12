Liberia: UP Partisans Protest in Bong

Bong Mines — The demonstration, held in Bong Mines Town, attracted the attention of residents and national observers alike.

Dozens of party supporters and leaders, carrying placards with slogans such as "Respect Party Leadership" and "End Marginalization Now," marched through the main streets before converging at the venue of the Liberia Nurses Association's annual convention, held on May 10. Minister Martha C. T. Morris, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Health and Chair of the Unity Party Bong County Chapter, was present at the event.

The demonstrators seized the occasion to formally present a petition outlining their concerns about being sidelined in key district decisions. The petition, signed by District Chairlady Korpo Yah, Secretary General Hilary Mends-Cole, and District Youth Coordinator Konah Togbah, alleges that the district leadership has been deliberately excluded from local appointments, despite their significant role in delivering electoral victories for the Unity Party.

Key Grievances Raised

In the petition dated May 9, 2025, the district leadership accused Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh of making unilateral appointments in Fuamah District. They claim that Rep. Fahnbulleh, known for his prior support of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has installed local officials who are not aligned with the current Unity Party-led government.

"This is a complete gross disrespect to the people of Fuamah District and the party leadership," the petition stated. The leaders argued that these appointments have undermined their campaign efforts and left them feeling "disenchanted and overlooked."

Additionally, the petition spotlighted the vacant position of administrator at Bong Mines Hospital. The leadership claims that despite their advocacy and contributions to the district, they have been bypassed for this key appointment.

The petitioners called for qualified Unity Party partisans to be prioritized in future appointments and demanded that district leadership be included in decision-making processes. They urged Minister Morris to address their concerns swiftly to prevent growing frustration among grassroots members.

Meanwhile Minister Martha C. T. Morris accepted the petition and made brief remarks, though no detailed statement has been issued.

Political observers suggest that the protest signals rising internal tensions within the ruling Unity Party, particularly at the local level where power-sharing and recognition remain delicate matters.

Residents of Bong Mines Town described the protest as peaceful and well-organized. "They didn't cause any trouble. They just wanted their voices heard," remarked a local shopkeeper.

As the Unity Party continues to consolidate its national power, analysts say resolving such grassroots grievances will be critical to maintaining party unity, especially in politically significant strongholds like Bong County.