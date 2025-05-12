Liberia: Eugene Nagbe Seeks Probe Into Cletus Noah's Death Amid Threats and Accusations

Monrovia — Former Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe is calling on the Liberia National Police to open a formal investigation into the death of Cletus Noah whose passing last week has now placed him at the center of accusations.

Noah was reported dead on May 4 under still-unclear circumstances. Just days later, Nagbe says he received a series of threatening messages from the deceased's brother, Mr. Cain Tozo, who directly accused him -- along with former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah and unnamed "henchmen" -- of playing a role in the death.

Noah served as the chief of staff of former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah.

The accusations, sent via WhatsApp on May 7, prompted Nagbe to write to Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, requesting an urgent preliminary investigation into both Noah's death and Tozo's explosive allegations.

"Mr. Tozo went on to threaten me, saying that I should 'wait for the burial' and that 'he is coming for me,"' Nagbe wrote in a letter dated May 9 and obtained by The Liberian Investigator. "These allegations are both serious and damaging, not only to my reputation, but also present a threat to my personal safety and security."

Nagbe attached screenshots and a transcript of the WhatsApp conversation as evidence. He urged police investigators to immediately contact Tozo, whose U.S.-based number he provided, and determine the origin and truthfulness of what he described as "outrageous" claims.

"To ensure that the truth is established and to dispel any misinformation or suspicion, I formally request that the Liberia National Police (LNP) conducts a preliminary investigation into the death of Mr. Cletus Noah," he wrote. "I am available, should the LNP require any further clarification around this matter."

He added, "I believe that a formal investigation by the LNP will not only help establish the facts but also provide much-needed clarity and closure to the grieving family of Mr. Cletus Noah," he noted.