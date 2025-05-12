Nigeria: Customs Dismisses Reports On Release of Poisonous Rice Into Badagry Market

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in Lagos has dismissed claims of the release and distribution of seized poisonous bags of rice to some individuals in Badagry, describing the allegation as the handiwork of mischief makers.

The Command stated that the clarification became necessary following the effect that such misleading information would have in the minds of people from within and outside Badagry town.

The video of the corpse of a yet to be identified male adult in a red car, with a military camouflage hanging on the driver's seat had gone viral on the social media.

The Customs Area Controller, Seme Area Command, Comptroller The Seme Area Command, under the leadership of Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, in a statement issued on Sunday, stated that the widely circulated unfounded and baseless allegation claiming that the Command seized and distributed bags of rice without the knowledge of the purported owner, who then allegedly invoked traditional powers leading to the death of individuals, including a soldier at Badagry is baseless and unfounded and should be disregarded.

"The Command has always adhered to NCS Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for disposing of seized goods which is guided by transparency, due process, and strict adherence to extant laws and guidelines.

"It is instructive to say that no incident within the Command's Area of Responsibility (AoR) or among personnel corroborates the false claims of deaths resulting from rice consumption linked to the NCS.

"Unfortunately, some unscrupulous elements wearing the garment of journalism (a credible profession) to disinform members of the public with baseless, fictitious and malicious accusations to score cheap points instead of the social responsibility they are supposed to uphold.

"Consequently, we urge the general public to disregard this unfounded story and refrain from spreading false information that could incite fear or tarnish the image of the security agencies working tirelessly to safeguard the nation" he added.