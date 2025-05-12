Nigeria: Benue - 159 Killed in 40 Days As Fresh Attacks Claim 23

At least 23 persons have reportedly been killed in a series of coordinated attacks across four LGAs of Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that the affected LGAs are: Guma, Logo, Ukum and Kwande.

Residents told our correspondent that the latest wave of attacks over the weekend has forced many to flee their communities, as the attacks have become an almost daily occurrence.

As of May 10, 2025, the killing of 23 people in fresh attacks across the four LGAs brings the total number of people killed recently in the state by armed attackers to 159, within 40 days.

Witnesses said nine people were killed in Logo LGA, eight in Ukum, while Guma and Kwande LGAs each recorded three deaths, bringing the total to 23 fatalities.

Speaking to journalists in Makurdi, Dr Ray Anumve, an indigene of Kwande LGA, said the attacks in his locality were perpetrated by armed herdsmen and suspected Jukun militants who stormed several communities in the Turan area on Friday, May 9, 2025.

"Coordinated brutal attacks were carried out by armed herdsmen and suspected Jukun-speaking assailants across multiple locations in Turan, Kwande LGA, resulting in deaths, injuries and displacement," Anumve said.

"The attackers spoke both Fulfulde and Jukun languages," he added.

He specifically mentioned that the Mbaav Clan in Mbadura Council Ward, near the Tse Yande compound and Gusa crossing by River Katsina-Ala, came under attack as the assailants crossed the river and ambushed farmers returning from their fields.

Anumve further explained that one of the victims, a farmer identified as Agwei, was killed on the spot while his brother and son sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a clinic in Jato-Aka.

The indigene, who is the founder of the Dr. Ray Anumve Foundation, also disclosed that the attackers struck Anwase in the Mkomon area, Mbaikyor Council Ward, where one Iortsor was killed.

He added that in a separate incident at Waya in Yaav Council Ward, a motorcycle rider was shot in the stomach, and that he is currently receiving medical attention at a clinic in Jato-Aka.

He said that the affected areas have been under frequent assault, with armed invaders reportedly seizing motorcycles from local riders.

He said an earlier attack on the Ikurav-Ya clan, at Tyuav and Usambe Sha Hua in Liev I Ward, left multiple people dead and properties destroyed.

Anumve noted that casualty figures and the extent of property damage are still being compiled by locals and community leaders.

In Ukum LGA, a separate source confirmed that nine persons from the same family had been declared dead, but noted that more bodies were being discovered in the bush following attacks attributed to armed herdsmen.

The Ukum attack reportedly occurred on the morning of Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Jootar town.

Those killed in the Jootar attack were identified as Jonathan Ordooga, Aondogu Torse, Cheater Torse, Yagba Torse, Tersugh Mbaaiiga, Terhemen Emmanuel, Henenshima Apirgwa, and Orfega Atuku.

Meanwhile, locals said tension has mounted in Guma LGA, where residents fear an impending attack.

A youth identified as Paul told journalists that militias suspected to be armed herdsmen have allegedly mobilised from hideouts in a neighbouring state, with plans to invade the Yelewata community in Nyiev Council Ward.

Paul said the tension escalated after a youth from the community was attacked with a machete on May 8, and that he is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Makurdi.

Yelewata is a border town between Guma LGA in Benue State and Giza Development Area of Nasarawa State.

A resident of Guma, who spoke under the condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisal, also confirmed that the LGA has been under attacks almost daily.

He said on May 9, three persons were killed in Ukpiam, Mababai Council Ward, while Umenger in Mbadwem Council Ward was attacked the following day.

However, he noted that reports on casualties from the Umenger incident were yet to be confirmed, just as a woman identified as Helen Nenge from Mbawa Mbanyiar kindred was also attacked on Friday at 4pm, wounded, and the sum of N6,000 collected from her.

Benue's State Commissioner for Information, Matthew Abo, an indigene of Ukum, confirmed to journalists in Makurdi that eight farmers were killed on Saturday morning in his home LGA while on their way to the farm.

Abo, however, could not ascertain those responsible for the latest killing as, according to him, apart from armed invasions, there had also been communal crisis in Jootar between the Tiv and Jukun.

Police spokeswoman for Benue command, CSP Catherine Anene, in a phone conversation with our correspondent on Sunday, confirmed only the Logo LGA attack, which she said was repelled by security operatives.

"There are no attacks anywhere. I can confirm that of Ayilamo in Logo LGA, where I got reports of two local security officers shot by the attackers. A combined security force on the ground in the area had responded to a distress call to ward off the attackers who came to attack the people, but as they were running away, they shot those two local security personnel who were stationed elsewhere.

"They responded swiftly and repelled the attackers, so Ayilamo's case is confirmed, and police are on the ground. That of Jootar in Ukum LGA happened somewhere in Taraba; some indigenes of Benue were attacked in Taraba, and the corpses were brought to Jootar. We don't have the details yet," Anene explained.

MACBAN denies involvement in Benue killings

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has distanced its members from the ongoing killings in Benue State, stating that they have no involvement in the violence.

In an interview with our correspondent, the Benue State Chairman of MACBAN, Mohammed Risku, said the association and its members have no hand in the recent attacks, adding that Fulani herders themselves have become targets, particularly by the Benue State-owned security outfit, the Civil Protection Guards.

"Today (Sunday), I received a report from the Ogobia-Ugboju area in Otukpo that some Fulani were attacked. Two of our boys are missing, and one Fulani youth was confirmed killed.

"I have reported the incident to the Chief of Ugboju, the Otukpo Local Government Chairman, and all relevant security agencies," Risku said.

He further claimed that the attack was not carried out by local youths from Ogobia or Otukpo, but by operatives of the state's security outfit.

Timeline of recent attacks in Benue

The latest killings bring the total death toll in the state since April 1 - May 6 to 134, with attacks reported in multiple LGAs including Gwer East, Guma, Sankera axis (Katsina-Ala, Logo, Ukum), Otukpo, Gwer West, Kwande, Apa and Makurdi.

So far, in the 10 LGAs where attacks have been recorded from Thursday, April 17 to Monday, April 21, the Sankera axis comprising Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum local government areas had the highest number of fatalities, with a total of 83 people killed in a series of attacks over five days.

On Tuesday, April 15, gunmen attacked Otobi-Akpa community in Otukpo LGA, killing 13 people. A separate attack on a passenger bus on Friday, April 4, also in Otukpo, resulted in three additional deaths, bringing the total death toll in that local government to 16.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Wednesday, April 9, three people were killed in an attack on the Mbasombo community in Gwer East LGA.

Gwer West LGA suffered two separate attacks in April. The first occurred on April 9, claiming two lives, while the second, on Thursday, April 24, left seven people dead, making a total of nine deaths in the area.

On Tuesday, April 22, two people were killed in Guma LGA, while on Friday, April 25, five people were killed in Kwande LGA and one in Makurdi LGA, totalling six deaths that day.

Similarly, on Monday, April 28, another person was killed in a separate attack in Guma LGA, while on Thursday, May 1, four people were killed in Akpete community of Apa LGA and on Friday, May 2, an internally displaced person (IDP) who went hunting was killed in Gwer West LGA.

On Sunday, May 4, two passengers were killed and four others abducted when gunmen attacked a commercial vehicle along the Adoka-Otukpo highway in Otukpo LGA.

On Tuesday, May 6, seven people, including a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were killed in separate attacks. Four were killed in the Mbatsada communities of Mbalom and Mbasombo council wards in Gwer East LGA, while three others were killed in Tse Gever Nasemya community of Makurdi LGA.

On Wednesday 7, May, 2025, two people -The district Head of Odugbeho in Agatu LGA, HRH Chief Adejo Anthony Denison and an APC youth leader from Apa LGA, Comrade Jerry Jeremiah, were reportedly killed on by armed invaders while working on their farms along Otukpo-Otobi-Akpa road in Otukpo LGA.

A retired Department of State Services (DSS) officer, Orgem Angulum, has called on communities to step up local security efforts to prevent further killings and safeguard agricultural productivity.

"The communities should provide frontline defence by strengthening their vigilante groups," Angulum said.