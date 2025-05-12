Liberia: Nagbe Calls for Investigation

Monrovia — The Chief of Office Staff of former President George M. Weah, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, writes the Inspector General of Police here, Col. Gregory Coleman, requesting preliminary investigation into the sudden death of Mr. Cletus Noah, a former Chief of Office Staff of ex-Finance Minister, Samuel D. Tweah.

Ex-minister Tweah is on trial for alleged corruption along with others from the past administration, but he has denied any wrongdoing during his administration.

In a letter dated May 8, 2025, Nagbe expresses deep concern over allegations linking him to Noah's death and asks that the police establish whether foul play was involved.

"I write to formally request a preliminary investigation to establish the existence of foul play, if any, into the recent death of Mr. Cletus Noah, who reportedly passed away on 4 May 2025," Nagbe states in his communication.

"His death, which is deeply distressing, has now become a source of a personal attack on my character by the brother of the deceased", he adds.

Nagbe explains that on May 7, he received a WhatsApp message from Mr. Tozo, brother of the deceased, containing a series of "outrageous accusations." According to him, Tozo alleged that he (Nagbe), along with former Finance Minister Tweah and unnamed "henchmen," are allegedly involved in Cletus Noah's death.

He also complains that Tozo allegedly issued a personal threat, telling him to "wait for the burial," and warning that he was "coming for him."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The letter notes that screenshots and a transcript of the WhatsApp exchange were attached as evidence.

"These allegations are both serious and damaging, not only to my reputation but also present a threat to my personal safety and security," Nagbe emphasizes.

He further requests the Liberia National Police to contact Mr. Tozo as part of an investigation to ascertain source and veracity of the claims.

"To ensure that the truth is established and to dispel any misinformation or suspicion, I formally request that the Liberia National Police conduct a preliminary investigation into the death of Mr. Cletus Noah, to determine whether or not, there was, in fact, foul play, let alone if I am implicated," he adds.

Nagbe, also a former Commissioner General of the Liberia Maritime Authority, assures the Police of full cooperation and availability for any further clarification.

The sudden passing of Cletus Noah, who served closely with former Minister Tweah, has sparked widespread tributes from political figures, colleagues, and friends across Liberia. He reportedly died on Saturday evening, May 4, at St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital in Monrovia.

The unexpected nature of his death has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, drawing emotional reactions from members of both the opposition and the ruling establishment. Editing by Jonathan Browne