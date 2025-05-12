Liberia: Maryland UP Youth Urge Pres. Boakai to Act On Appointment Pledges

The Unity Party Youth Congress (UPYC), Maryland Chapter, has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to honor appointment promises made during the 2023 campaign season and to urgently resolve the dispute surrounding the statutory leadership of Pleebo-Sodoken District.

Speaking at a press conference held Sunday, May 11, 2025, at the Pleebo Youth Center, UPYC Secretary General Christian Wesseh issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the removal of Mr. Aloysius Williams, who is currently occupying the office of District Superintendent.

Wesseh asserted that Mr. Williams, a holdover from the previous George Weah administration, lacks the legal authority to serve in the position, having not received a formal appointment letter, also known as a "green letter," from President Boakai.

"By law, a legitimate superintendent must receive an appointment letter signed by the President of the Republic of Liberia. Mr. Williams has not met this requirement. We are demanding he vacates the office within 72 hours," Wesseh stated.

The youth group further urged community leaders, civil society organizations, and public institutions not to recognize Williams' authority, describing his occupancy as illegal. They called on the Maryland Youth Association, Pleebo Youth Association, the traditional council, and County Superintendent Henry B. Cole Jr. to support their stance.

President Boakai reportedly nominated Prince Tarwen for the position, but the appointment has stalled amid concerns over his qualifications, according to local officials.

The UPYC also used the press event to press for the fulfillment of campaign promises to key Unity Party figures who supported Boakai's presidential bid. Among them are Senator Emeritus John A. Balout and former County Campaign Chair Nathaniel Toe Jr., both of whom were reportedly promised appointments by Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Senator James P. Biney.

"These individuals have served the party diligently and deserve to be recognized through official appointments," Wesseh said.

While expressing continued loyalty to President Boakai, the youth congress emphasized the need for urgent attention to youth empowerment in the county. They called for increased investment in vocational training, job creation, scholarships, and startup support for young entrepreneurs.

"We remain committed to development under this administration, but our voices must be heard, and youth must be prioritized," the statement concluded.