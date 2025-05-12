Liberia Football Association Suspends Club President, Match Official Over Rule Violations

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has suspended Determine Girls FC President Grace H. Weah and Match Commissioner Faustina Doe for violating its rules, signaling a tougher stance on discipline and ethical conduct within Liberian football.

Weah received a 12-month suspension from all football-related activities following a social media post criticizing the outcome of the 2024 LFA Awards. She accused the LFA of deliberately denying her players recognition, despite their performance. Though she later apologized, the LFA ruled her comments breached Chapter 4, Article 4 of its regulations.

Faustina Doe was also suspended indefinitely for defying repeated citations to appear before the LFA's Grievance and Disciplinary Committee to address allegations of unethical behavior. His suspension will remain until he complies with the investigation process.

In a statement, the LFA said, "The integrity of our football is paramount, and adherence to the established rules and ethical standards is essential."

The suspensions have sparked debate but underline the LFA's renewed push to enforce discipline and maintain professionalism across the sport.