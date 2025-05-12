Liberia: Qnet Warns Liberians Against Visa and Job Scams in Its Name

Monrovia — QNET, a global direct selling company specializing in lifestyle and wellness products, has cautioned the Liberian public to beware of fraudsters misusing its name to lure individuals with false promises of travel visas and foreign employment.

Speaking during a media workshop at the Boulevard Palace Hotel, QNET's Deputy General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Cheriff Abdoulaye, made it clear that the company is not involved in visa facilitation or job placements abroad.

"QNET is not a travel or investment scheme," Abdoulaye stated. "QNET does not offer employment opportunities in the USA, Canada or anywhere else."

He stressed that the actions of individuals exploiting the QNET brand for scams do not represent the company, adding that such individuals should be held legally accountable.

Abdoulaye explained that QNET operates through a direct selling model, where individuals can either purchase products or promote them as independent representatives. He clarified that becoming a representative does not equate to employment with QNET.

To further educate the public and showcase its offerings, QNET hosted a two-day Product Expo on May 10-11 at the Executive Pavilion on Broad Street. The event welcomed members of the public, government officials, and regulatory bodies.

Products on display highlighted QNET's health and wellness portfolio, including the EDG3 Plus vitality supplement, Amezcua e-Guard X for energy balance, Chi-Pendant 4 for radiation protection, Bio-Disc 3 for water optimization, ProSpark Toothpaste, and the latest Swiss watch collection by Bernhard H. Mayer.