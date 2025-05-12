Liberia: Residents Decry Neglect of Japanese Freeway Drainage System

Monrovia — Residents along the Japanese Freeway, formerly Somalia Drive, are raising alarms over the continued dumping of garbage into the road's gutters and drainage systems, which is obstructing water flow and posing a serious threat to the road's integrity.

A recent tour of the area by FrontPage Africa revealed large piles of waste clogging the drainage channels along the highway. The indiscriminate dumping, allegedly carried out by unknown individuals, has sparked outrage among locals, who say the act undermines the purpose and longevity of the critical infrastructure.

Commissioned in July 2021 by then-President George Manneh Weah and constructed with funding from the Government of Japan, the Japanese Freeway was hailed as a major milestone for easing transportation between the Freeport of Monrovia and the bustling Red-Light commercial hub. The road has since served as a key artery for trade and daily movement.

However, several years after its dedication, residents say there has been little to no effort by the Ministry of Public Works to maintain the gutters and drainage systems, which are now being damaged by accumulated waste and neglect.

"This road is a gift from Japan. We were asked to care for it, yet people are dumping trash into the gutters like it's nothing," said Wilson Doe, a resident of Tonpoh Village. "The Ministry of Public Works must clean all the clogged gutters and form a taskforce to prevent further damage."

Nancy William, a resident of the Iron Factory community, emphasized the broader consequences. "This kind of neglect sends a bad signal to international partners. If we can't maintain what we've been given, it discourages future support."

Echoing similar concerns, Nathaniel Doe from New Georgia Estate called on local leaders and the Liberia National Police to work alongside the ministry to enforce sanitation regulations and arrest violators. "The community must step up and protect this road," he urged.

Despite repeated appeals, residents say both government agencies and community leaders have remained passive, allowing illegal dumping to go unchecked.

The Ministry of Public Works is now under pressure to take immediate action--not only to clean the current mess but also to establish long-term enforcement mechanisms to prevent further degradation of one of Liberia's most vital roadways.