Liberia: Miss Inter-University Vashe Weah Launches 'Sheshelter' Initiative to Provide Free Menstrual Pads for Female College Students in Liberia

Monrovia — Reigning Miss Inter-University, Vashe Weah, has launched her flagship initiative, SheShelter, aimed at ensuring all female college students across seven universities in Liberia have access to menstrual sanitary pads.

The initiative was unveiled over the weekend at the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill Campus. Weah, who represented the University of Liberia in the Miss Inter-University Beauty Pageant and emerged as the winner, expressed her dedication to the well-being and academic success of female students. She highlighted that SheShelter will provide menstrual hygiene products in university bathrooms, addressing a key need for students across Montserrado County.

"We aim to make sanitary pads available and easily accessible in all university bathrooms, particularly at the University of Liberia, AMEU, Starz, and others," Miss Weah explained.

Dr. Layli Mapayan, President of the University of Liberia, praised Weah's initiative, noting that menstruation is an issue that unites all women. She commended the program's ability to ease challenges for female students in need of menstrual products during emergencies. "This initiative ensures that no female student will be caught off guard, as sanitary pads will be available when needed most," she said.

Dean Sekou Konneh, Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Liberia, also supported the initiative, encouraging students to use the pads responsibly and to ensure that the products are available for all to access. "This is a brilliant idea, but it's important that we treat these resources with respect, ensuring that the pads remain accessible for everyone," Dean Konneh urged.