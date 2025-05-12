Liberia: Supreme Court Suspends Kindness Wilson Trial Over Video Evidence Dispute

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has ordered an immediate suspension of all proceedings in the criminal case involving Kindness Wilson, pending a judicial conference set for May 20 at 10:00 a.m.

The stay order, issued by Justice-In-Chambers Ceaineh D. Clinton-Johnson, follows a petition from the defense team challenging a recent evidentiary ruling by Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie.

Judge Willie had ruled that a key video submitted by private prosecutrix Jumel Cox could only be admitted into evidence if authenticated by the individual who recorded it. He granted the state two days to produce the videographer.

While partially agreeing with the trial court's position, the defense, led by Attorney Jeremiah Samuel Dugbo I, argued that the video was inadmissible due to its prejudicial and inflammatory nature. Dugbo further asserted that evidentiary decisions are generally within the discretion of trial judges and are not typically subject to appellate intervention--except in extraordinary cases, which he claims this is not.

Accusing Judge Willie of a reversible legal error, the defense petitioned the Supreme Court for review.

In response, the High Court instructed Judge Willie to halt all further proceedings until the matter is addressed during the scheduled conference.