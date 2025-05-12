Nigeria: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Bamidele Congratulate Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti, On 99th Birthday

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 99th birthday, describing a dependable and graceful model.

Tinubu, who said this in a 13-paragraph personal tribute, also congratulated his close friend, confidant, and prominent businessman, Chief Dipo Eludoyin, on his 77th birthday.

At the same time, Tinubu equally felicitated his ally and Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa, on his 60th birthday.

In the same vein, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, have congratulated Pa Fasoranti on his 99thbirthday today.

However, the President, while eulogising pa Fasoranti, he said was undoubtedly one of the rare Nigerians, who gave all to public service and served unblemished at every opportunity.

He said in his close relationship with Pa Fasoranti, he had been dependable, graceful, and a model of exemplary leadership.

"Today, I rejoice with the family, political associates, and friends of our dear father, leader and patriarch, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, in celebrating his remarkable journey of 99 years on earth.

"Baba has enjoyed extraordinary grace from God in attaining this age. Even when he appears frail due to old age, his mind remains active and sharp. He is undoubtedly one of the rare Nigerians, who gave all to public service and served unblemished at every opportunity.

"Baba's career as a teacher, principal, and educationist reflects his commitment to public service and community development. After retirement, he established Omolere Nursery School and Akure High School. Both schools still stand today as monuments to his outstanding legacy as a school administrator.

"His political odyssey is deeply rooted in Yoruba ideals of honour, integrity, and progressivism. As a committed political activist of his era, he joined Chief Obafemi Awolowo's Action Group. He later became one of the prime movers of the Unity Party of Nigeria led by Chief Awolowo. Throughout the sage's life, Baba Fasoranti remained one of his trusted allies.

"He served with honour as Commissioner of Finance in the government of our venerable leader, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, between 1979 and 1983 in Ondo State.

"Baba Fasoranti's distinguished tenure of sound fiscal management of the state's finances ensured the remarkable achievements recorded by the Ajasin administration and faithful implementation of the UPN cardinal programmes--free education, free healthcare, rural development, and sustainable employment.

"In Nigeria's darkest hours of military dictatorship and tyranny unleashed by Late General Sani Abacha, Baba Fasoranti and his comrades at Afenifere and NADECO stood firm and unbowed. Baba and his colleagues' resilience inspired and strengthened us, the younger ones.

"In times of personal loss and tragedy, Baba found strength in his Christian faith and has been a constant guide to all who continue to draw inspiration from his strength of character.

"Baba Fasoranti has been dependable, graceful, and a model of exemplary leadership in my decades of knowing him and in our close personal interactions.

"When I decided to run for the presidency of Nigeria three years ago, I visited Baba Fasoranti at his residence in Akure. I remain deeply grateful for his blessings, unflinching support and his belief in my vision for our country.

"I am happy he is alive to see the work we are doing to revamp our economy and set Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic growth and development.

"As we reflect on Baba Fasoranti's life of service at age 99 and commitment to the public good today, may we find the courage to do the right things to better our people and the country.

"May his life inspire us to pursue public good with courage and conviction. Happy birthday to our dear leader and father. May our communities never lack wise elders such as Baba Fasoranti."

Congratulating Chief Eludoyin, on his 77th birthday, the president highlighted the invaluable contributions of his age-long associate to Nigeria, Ile-Ife and humanity.

Eludoyin is a prince of Ile-Ife in Osun State and CEO of Paragon Holdings Limited. His Paragon Holdings Limited and several other business platforms have handled key projects in Nigeria and worldwide, changing the landscape, providing employment opportunities and engaging in significant philanthropy.

President Tinubu praised Eludoyin's dedication to Nigeria and loyalty to friendship, commending him for standing by him over the years and supporting his administration's continued delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria.

While noting his wise counselling and innovative ideas, which have proven helpful at difficult moments, the president asserted that Eludoyin was one friend every leader desirous of success should have in his corner.

"An astute businessman who grew his business from humble beginnings to the present height, Prince Eludoyin has uncommon strength, tenacity and commitment to excellence. He is dogged in business as he is resolute in supporting worthy causes," the President said.

Tinubu, while praying that the next phase of his life would herald more achievements, he wished him continued good health, strength and happiness.

The President, in another release, but by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined family, friends, colleagues, and constituents in celebrating the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, and wished him continued strength, sound health, and wisdom in serving the nation.

Tinubu acknowledged Musa's contributions to public finance and the pursuit of national fiscal reforms, describing the lawmaker as a steadfast advocate for prudent economic management.

The president commended his dedication to legislative excellence since his election to the Senate in 2019 and noted his exemplary service to his constituents and the nation, built on a legacy of integrity, patriotism, and hard work.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the senator would continue to make invaluable contributions to the Senate and represent the voice of Nigerians in strengthening democratic values and institutions.

Sanwo-Olu, Bamidele Greet Fasoranti at 99

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while congratulating Pa Fasoranti, said the old man was a leader that's worthy of being celebrated for his contribution to the growth and development of Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said Pa Fasoranti's imprints in Nigeria, particularly in public service, were indelible.

The governor described Pa Fasoranti, who has been leading the Afenifere group for a number of years, as a courageous man, a dedicated and faithful leader.

He said Baba had also made a lot of positive impact in the lives of many people as an educationist, adding that his commitment to public service and community development was commendable.

"Papa Fasoranti is a committed, respected and passionate leader. He has made a lot of positive impact in Yoruba land, and has done great exploits as the Leader of Afenifere, by steering the ship of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation in the right direction.

"He is one of the trusted disciples of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. We are happy to celebrate Pa Reuben Fasoranti at 99 because it is not everybody who is blessed to attain that old age, but it pleases God to spare Baba as he hits 99.

"As Pa Reuben Fasoranti celebrates his 99th birthday today, I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to continue to lead Afenifere and serve Yoruba people."

On his part, Bamidele, who thanked God for blessing Pa Fasoranti with a full ripe age and unfading memory, described him as the defender of the Yoruba interest.

In a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Bamidele congratulated Pa Fasoranti on this occasion while reflecting on his dedication to public education, resolute political activism, resilience in the face of adversity and the pursuit of Yoruba interest.

Bamidele also reflected on how Pa Fasoranti singlehandedly established Akure High School as well as Omolere Nursery and Primary School after serving as the Principal of the prestigious Oyemekun Grammar School and Iju-Itaogbolu Grammar School in the 1960s and 1970s.

"On behalf of all senators from Yoruba-speaking states, we celebrate the patriarch of Yorubaland, a true Omoluabi and an embodiment of humility, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti as we celebrate his remarkable attainment of 99 years on the land of the living," part of the statement read.