Nigeria: ASUU Elects Chris Piwuna As New President

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected Prof. Chris Piwuna, a consultant psychiatrist and Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, as its new national president.

Prof. Piwuna succeeds Prof. Victor Osodeke, a Professor of Soil Science at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, who served as the union's president since 2021.

The leadership transition was ratified at the 23rd National Delegates Congress of the union held on Sunday in Benin, Edo State, where members from various branches across the country convened to chart a new course for the academic body.

Prof. Piwuna, known for his firm advocacy for the welfare of university lecturers and reforms in Nigeria's higher education sector, previously served as ASUU's Vice President.

His emergence comes at a time when the union continues to engage the federal government on issues of funding, staff welfare, and autonomy of public universities.

