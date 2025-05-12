Nigeria: Lawan Denies Role in Arrest of Critic Over Water Project

A former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has denied involvement in the arrest of Ishe'u Ibrahim Jadda, a constituent alleged to have been detained over criticism of the Gashua Water Supply Project.

The senator representing Yobe North was reacting to an online newspaper report linking him to the incident.

In a statement released by his media adviser, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, the senator described the report as "malicious" and "false.".

He said that it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

The report had linked Lawan to the arrest, claiming it stemmed from Jadda's public disapproval of the newly commissioned water project in Gashua, a town within Lawan's Yobe North Senatorial District.

Lawan, however, refuted the allegation, stressing his commitment to democratic values, free speech, and the rule of law.

He also cited his legislative record as evidence of his tolerance for dissent and respect for opposing views.

The statement partly read: "Senator Ahmad Lawan has never, and will never, use his office or influence to suppress dissent or intimidate critics.

"To suggest that a man of such pedigree would orchestrate the arrest of a constituent for exercising his constitutional right to free speech is not only absurd but an affront to his decades of principled service."

Lawan also defended the Gashua Water Supply Project, noting that it was initiated in response to a severe health crisis in the area.

According to him, Gashua has one of the highest incidences of kidney disease in Yobe State -- conditions reportedly linked to contaminated water sources.

"Rather than being threatened by criticism, Senator Lawan welcomes constructive feedback as a vital tool for improving public service delivery," the statement added.

While challenging the online platform to provide evidence supporting its claims, the lawmaker assured that he remains focused on delivering "impactful representation" to his constituents in Yobe North.