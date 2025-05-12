Liberia, Barbados Mark 160 Years of Shared History in Crozierville

Crozierville — In a weekend celebration steeped in history and cultural pride, Liberian President Joseph Boakai and Barbadian President Dame Sandra Prunella Mason came together to commemorate the 160th anniversary of Crozierville, a historic Liberian township founded by Barbadian settlers in 1865.

The event underscored the enduring ties between Liberia and Barbados, forged through shared ancestry, culture and migration. Crozierville, located just outside Monrovia, was established by about 346 Barbadian families who migrated to Liberia following the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade. Their settlement--encouraged by then-President Daniel B. Warner--has played a significant role in Liberia's development, contributing to governance, law, media and civil society.

Speaking at the ceremony, Boakai hailed Liberia's long-standing identity as a homeland for the African diaspora.

"Liberia is often called the gateway to Africa," Boakai said. "But I tell people, Liberia is the destination. We are a country built by people who came from everywhere, and our greatest asset is the spirit to embrace people from everywhere."

Mason, on her first official visit to Liberia, paid tribute to the Barbadian ancestors who laid the foundation of Crozierville, calling the moment a powerful affirmation of shared heritage.

"We are indeed bonded by blood, culture and identity," she said. "The cooperation and people-to-people initiatives we seek to strengthen today are rooted in a history that is a beacon. Crozierville is a living testimony to that legacy."

During the celebration, the two leaders unveiled a presidential monument honoring three prominent Liberian figures of Barbadian descent: Presidents Arthur Barclay and Edwin Barclay, and former Chairman of the National Transitional Government Charles Gyude Bryant. The monument also recognizes the original Barbadian settlers whose legacy shaped the Crozierville community.

The day's activities included a church service at Christ Church and a vibrant cultural festival featuring traditional performances, historical exhibitions and speeches from descendants and community leaders.

For many, the occasion felt like a homecoming.

"This is more than a celebration," said one local elder. "It's a homecoming."

Looking ahead, both governments pledged to deepen bilateral ties in areas including tourism, education and economic cooperation. Officials pointed to Crozierville's potential as a hub for heritage tourism and discussed future initiatives such as educational exchanges and investment in fisheries and rum production.

President Mason said the partnership between the two nations is both historical and forward-looking.

"We will continue to build on this legacy--through economic partnerships, educational opportunities, and the development of tourism that honors our shared story," she said.