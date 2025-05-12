Liberia: Nafaa, World Bank Break Ground On Aquaculture Hatchery in Bomi

Klay — The Government of Liberia, through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), in partnership with the World Bank, has broken ground for the construction of a modern aquaculture hatchery in Klay District, Bomi County. The project marks a significant step toward revitalizing the country's fisheries sector and strengthening rural economies.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by NaFAA Acting Executive Director Cyrus Saygbe, who described the project as a critical milestone under the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project. The initiative is aimed at boosting aquaculture productivity, improving food security, and creating jobs across Liberia's interior counties.

Also in attendance was Charles Snetter, ambassador-at-large at the Ministry of State, representing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. Snetter reaffirmed the president's support for investments in agriculture and fisheries as vehicles for inclusive economic transformation.

"This project is a tangible expression of President Boakai's commitment to decentralization and rural empowerment," Snetter said. "It reflects the administration's broader vision of expanding opportunity through targeted and sustainable development initiatives."

The new hatchery will be constructed under a public-private partnership framework. Once completed, the facility will be competitively managed by a private operator selected by NaFAA. Officials say the approach is designed to attract private investment, introduce advanced aquaculture practices, and establish reliable market linkages for local fish farmers.

Saygbe said Liberia's fisheries sector has long been constrained by high production costs, inadequate access to credit, and a chronic shortage of quality fingerlings. He noted the new hatchery is intended to directly address these challenges while decentralizing service delivery and improving resilience across the aquaculture value chain.

"This hatchery is more than a construction project--it is a turning point for our fish farmers," Saygbe said. "We're creating an enabling environment where Liberians can engage in profitable, sustainable aquaculture with the right tools, support, and access to affordable, locally produced inputs."

The hatchery will include a dedicated research and development wing and serve as a center for training and technical assistance. NaFAA plans to collaborate with local universities and the Central Agricultural Research Institute to deploy experts who will provide extension services and capacity-building for smallholder fish farmers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

World Bank Liberia Country Manager Georgia Wallen emphasized the importance of aquaculture in Liberia's broader development strategy, particularly in the areas of food security, job creation, and climate resilience.

"The World Bank is proud to support Liberia in this effort to expand its blue economy," Wallen said. "This hatchery will help reduce dependency on fish imports, strengthen local supply chains, and provide long-term economic benefits to communities."

While the project has generated widespread optimism, officials did not disclose the total cost of the facility. However, stakeholders say they remain confident that the investment--regardless of financial scale--will yield significant socioeconomic returns.

The Klay hatchery is expected to produce commercial-grade fingerlings, lower production costs for farmers, and make quality fish feed more accessible nationwide. Its completion is anticipated in early 2026.

Snetter reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting such transformative initiatives.

"This project is a powerful example of how targeted investments in agriculture and fisheries can build wealth, resilience, and dignity for the Liberian people," he said.