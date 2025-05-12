Liberia: Varflay Corneh Plays Down LPRC Oilers' Title Ambitions

Monrovia — LPRC Oilers head coach Varflay Corneh says it is too early to talk about a championship run, despite his team's convincing win over Spartacus in their opening fixture of the new basketball season.

Speaking to journalists following the Oilers' 59-49 victory over Spartacus over the weekend at the SKD basketball gymnasium, Corneh said while every coach dreams of winning a title, it would be unrealistic to make such projections after just one game.

"I can't say we will win the championship after one game, but it's every coach's dream to win a title," Corneh said, expressing satisfaction with his team's performance in their season opener.

With eight new signings, including local league star Fedolph Marshall, Corneh said one of his team's early tests will be to defeat defending champions Mighty Barrolle this season.

Some basketball pundits have already tipped Oilers and Barrolle as likely finalists in this season's best-of-five championship series. However, they face stiff competition from the Bushrod Bulls and former champions NPA Pythons, who have so far lost two games.

Despite a spirited debut from Spartacus, the experienced LPRC Oilers asserted their dominance by winning all four quarters of the match.

Oilers took the first quarter 18-13, the second 30-23, the third 50-33, and closed the game at 59-49.

It was Spartacus' first loss in two matches. Coach Wellay Baar promised that her team would bounce back stronger in their next fixture.

In other results, Kardinals suffered a 67-48 loss to the King George Knights in the Division League.