Monrovia — More than 300 recent graduates of the Liberia National Police Academy, assigned to the Police Support Unit (PSU), are reportedly patrolling the streets without official employment letters, identification cards, or specialized PSU training .

Several officers from Class 46, who graduated on Jan. 18, 2024, told The Liberian Investigator they were rushed into service under the directive of Police Inspector General Gregory O. W. Coleman. The deployment, insiders say, aimed to quickly bolster PSU ranks depleted by transfers, dismissals, and suspensions. But it came at a cost: the officers were not given the mandatory advanced training in riot control, firearms handling, or crowd containment--the cornerstones of PSU operations.

"We all completed the basic recruitment training required for LNP service," said one officer, speaking on condition of anonymity. "But over 300 of us were pulled into the PSU without receiving any of the specialized training the unit demands. That puts everyone--us and the public--at risk."

Thrown Into Danger Without Preparation

Multiple officers described a troubling trend: being dispatched to volatile protest scenes and high-tension security assignments without proper instruction or support. Some are learning tactics on the job, shadowing veteran officers during deployments.

"It's dangerous," one said. "We've been told training is coming, but we've been working on the front lines for months now, unprepared."

Traditionally, PSU selection required officers to spend five years in regular patrol units. That benchmark, according to the officers, has been ignored in the latest recruitment process.

Injuries, Suspensions, and a Plea for Clarity

The lack of formal documentation has led to confusion and consequences. One officer, Gabriel Sampson, suffered a severe leg injury while enforcing a "No-Go Zone" order in Zone 3. According to colleagues, Sampson was never issued a formal assignment letter and is now receiving treatment in a remote facility after being discharged from John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, where doctors reportedly considered amputation.

"He was working without official papers when he got injured," said a fellow recruit. "Now he's in limbo."

In a separate incident, two recruits were suspended for three and four months, respectively, after a January incident on the Kakata-Redlight highway. Their team leader was dismissed altogether. No formal charges were made public, and the officers say they were never given official deployment letters.

No Letters, No IDs, No Pay Grade

Officers say they are functioning in a legal and professional vacuum. Without assignment or employment letters, they cannot access official ID cards or secure full PSU salaries. Instead, they are paid as regular patrol officers--receiving $123 to $124 USD, plus L$10,000 monthly--rather than the $165 to $166 USD and higher Liberian dollar stipends reserved for PSU personnel.

"The employment letter proves you're in the system," one officer explained. "The assignment letter tells you where to report. Without those, you're a ghost."

Some are now requesting reassignment to the Patrol Division, where roles are clearer and risks lower.

"If they don't want us in PSU properly, assign us elsewhere," one said. "We're tired of being treated like disposable tools."

Official Denial

When contacted, Police Spokesperson Cecelia G. Clarke dismissed the allegations.

"These claims are false and misleading," Clarke wrote in a text message to The Liberian Investigator on Friday, May 9.

She did not provide additional clarification or supporting documentation.