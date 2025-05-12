Liberia: Pipeline Burst in Louisiana Sparks Water Crisis in Central Monrovia

Louisiana — A major water outage has struck Central Monrovia and surrounding communities after a 36-inch transmission pipeline ruptured under a railway track in Louisiana, Lower Montserrado County. The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) said repairs could take up to three weeks and urged public cooperation amid mounting inconvenience.

LWSC shut down the pipeline on Friday, May 9, following the rupture, which has disrupted supply to thousands of homes, businesses and public institutions.

During a visit to the site, LWSC Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services Patrick Sandikie, alongside Managing Director Mohammed Ali, told reporters the repair operation is unprecedented and technically challenging.

"We've begun excavation and are waiting on permission from the Ministry of Transport to cut through the rail track to access the damaged section," Sandikie said. "This is the first time LWSC has had to deal with a burst pipeline beneath a railway line."

Interim Water Plans Rolled Out

To ease the shortage, LWSC has deployed a limited contingency plan using smaller pipelines and underground mini-systems. A 16-inch line will temporarily supply Bushrod Island, while New Georgia and parts of the Freeway corridor will receive water from a nearby underground system.

In Paynesville, residents of Sole Clinic, Omega G-5 and parts of the Zayzay community will be served by a mini-system. However, much of Paynesville will remain without piped water.

Central Monrovia residents will rely on commercial water trucks supplied from LWSC's Airfield station, which remains operational.

Cost and Complexity Mount

Sandikie declined to disclose the full repair cost, citing ongoing technical assessments, but described the operation as "very expensive."

"We are paying over $800 per day just for equipment rental," he said. "And we must also restore the rail after repairs, which adds another layer of cost."

He said the affected pipeline--originally laid in the 1950s--has failed six times in recent years, including three ruptures under the current administration and three under the previous one. A minor repair last year cost the corporation more than $54,000.

Permanent Pipeline Project Underway

While emergency repairs are ongoing, LWSC is also constructing a new transmission pipeline expected to be completed between October and December 2025.

"This will be a permanent fix to a recurring and worsening problem," Sandikie said. "The government is fully backing this project."

Aging Infrastructure to Blame

The pipeline, now over 70 years old, has long exceeded its lifespan, Sandikie said.

"We are operating on borrowed time," he added. "This pipe is like a worn piece of cloth--one small tear, and the whole system fails."

LWSC Urges Public Patience

LWSC management has called on the public to remain patient and cooperative as teams work around the clock to restore water service.

"This is not just a challenge for LWSC but for thousands of people who rely on us," Sandikie said. "We're asking for understanding, especially from traders who use the railway. During the rail cut, they will need to stop, unload, cross manually and reload on the other side."