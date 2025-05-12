Liberia: Bobby Ballah Becomes Liberia's Most Decorated Chess Player

Monrovia — Bobby Ballah has etched his name into Liberian chess history, becoming the country's most decorated player after clinching his third national championship title in four years.

Ballah's latest victory came in the delayed 2024 edition of the Liberia Chess Federation (LCF) National Championship, making him the first player to win the title three times. He previously won in 2021 and 2022 before losing to Leroy Debblay in 2023.

Following that defeat, Ballah took a brief hiatus from competitive play, announcing he would step away to intensify his training. The decision paid off.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, Ballah reclaimed the national crown in dominant fashion, scoring seven points out of nine rounds. His performance included seven wins, one draw, and one loss.

Speaking to The Liberian Investigator over the weekend, Ballah said he was thrilled to return to the top of Liberian chess, describing the tournament as less difficult than many expected.

"It was not a difficult tournament for me because of the hard study I did over the last few months to be where I am now," Ballah said. "It was a walk in the park."

Ballah also vowed to defend his title in the 2025 edition and expressed his desire to represent Liberia at international events.

"I'm ready to wear the national colors again and give my best at every opportunity," he said.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Chess Federation on Sunday launched the women's individual championship, which had been delayed due to technical issues. The tournament runs through Wednesday.

Reigning champion Georgina Sackie and former two-time champion Abigail Karyah headline the eight-round competition, which will see players alternate white and black pieces four times.

With Ballah's resurgence and growing anticipation around the women's championship, Liberian chess continues to gain momentum on both the national and international scenes.