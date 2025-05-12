Liberia Must Jail Fake Doctor Peter George and Cleanse Its Health System

editorial

The revelation that Peter Matthew George--a man long trusted with scalpels, syringes, and lives--was never a real doctor is not merely shocking; it is criminal. And yet, he walks free.

This cannot stand.

The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has confirmed that George used forged academic records to pose as a medical doctor, rise through the ranks of the public health system, and cut open patients who entrusted him with their lives. For years, he operated unchecked--at the E&J Medical Center in Ganta, at JFK Hospital, and as County Health Officer in Gbarpolu--without a single verifiable credential.

George must not only be banned from practicing medicine. He must be arrested, prosecuted, and made to face the full weight of the law for every life damaged or lost due to his fraud. The families of his victims--like Benjamin Dokpah, who is still paying out of pocket to keep his injured wife alive, and Adonis Menlor, who buried his pregnant wife after a suspicious C-section--deserve justice, not excuses.

The LMDC's revocation of George's fraudulent license is an important first step. But let's be clear: license revocation is not justice. It is a belated administrative action. This man operated as a fake doctor for over a decade. He held public office. He cut into living bodies. Some of those bodies never left the operating table alive. He did not just lie--he killed.

Why is Peter George not behind bars?

This nation has been here before. Too often, when exposed, fraudsters are quietly removed, investigations swept under bureaucratic rugs, and the system lumbers on as if nothing happened. That cannot happen this time. Because this time, we know the names of the dead. We know the faces of the grieving. We know the institutions that enabled this.

The LMDC, the Ministry of Health, and all clinics and hospitals that ever hired George must also be held accountable. His career was not built in the shadows. It was built in the full light of public office, with the silent consent of institutions that never asked the right questions--or worse, looked the other way.

George is not alone. His case is just the most visible crack in a crumbling wall. Two other individuals--Abraham Kamara and Sam Wolobah--have already been arrested this year for posing as doctors and killing patients through unauthorized surgeries. These cases are not coincidental. They are symptoms of a system dangerously exposed.

Liberia's health sector is now facing a national emergency--not of disease, but of fraud. The LMDC must immediately launch a sweeping, nationwide credential audit of every licensed health worker in the country, public or private. Every doctor, nurse, physician assistant, and technician must be re-verified. Every diploma must be checked. Every clinic must be inspected. If we cannot trust our doctors, then our entire health system is built on sand.

The Legislature must also act. New laws are needed to mandate routine audits of medical professionals and stiffen criminal penalties for impersonation. And the Ministry of Justice must ensure that credential fraud--especially when it leads to death--is prosecuted as a felony with serious prison time.

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, whose private hospital employed Peter George, must publicly explain how an unlicensed man became Chief Medical Officer of E&J Hospital. Was there political protection? Was there a cover-up? The public deserves answers--and it deserves them now.

This scandal has permanently shattered families. It has tarnished the credibility of our health institutions. And unless bold action is taken today, it will happen again.

Peter George should be arrested. He should be prosecuted. And if found guilty, he should spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Because if we do not punish medical fraud with the full force of the law, then we are telling the next Peter George that Liberia is a safe place to kill with impunity.

This is not just a health crisis. This is a moral crisis. It demands courage. It demands reform. It demands justice.

Let it begin now.