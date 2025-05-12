Nigeria: Healthtech Firm Launches Platos Monitor Across Nigeria

Platos Health, a healthtech company with global headquarters in Amsterdam and African headquarters in Lagos, has launched Platos Body Monitor in more than 300 pharmacies, including Medplus, Justrite and Bydow Pharmacy. Platos Body Monitor is an AI-powered health device that makes it easier for people to take control of their health.

With 45 million Nigerians living with overweight and obesity, Platos Health is on a mission to help everyone stay healthy.

Platos Monitor detects hidden health risks, even if one looks slim. According to statistics, about 31 per cent of people who appear healthy may still be at risk of diabetes. For between N80,000 and N120,000, one can get the Platos Body Monitor and access to the Platos Monitor platform on one's Android or iOS phone. It connects with apps like Apple Health to track things like blood sugar and blood pressure to give an overview of one's metabolic health.

Using smart technology, Platos Monitor gives simple tips like understanding one's cholesterol in easy terms, and guides one on better eating and staying active. In just three months, 33 per cent of users lost significant weight, helping them feel best and healthier.

According to Adeyemi Oladimeji, General Manager at Chronicare, "At Chronicare, our partnership with Platos Health helps our patients manage diabetes better. Platos lets us track their health in real time and gives personalized tips, making care easier and more connected."

To help Nigerians learn more about their health, Platos Health launched the "Know More, Live Better" campaign.

Oluwakemi Akinola, Head of Operations, said "Nigerians deserve better access to health monitoring tools. We're bringing Platos Monitor to you, so you can live healthier everyday."

The company plans to grow across Africa in the future, bringing simple health solutions to more people.