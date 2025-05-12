Liberia: Nafaa Launches Modern Fish Hatchery

In a landmark development for Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture sector, fish farmers in the country will now access high quality fingerlings for production as the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has launched a state-of-the-art fish hatchery.

The initiative, which is under the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP), is being funded by the World Bank and implemented by NaFFA.

Although the cost of the project has not been disclosed, the hatchery marks a major investment aimed at revitalizing and expanding Liberia's aquaculture sector, the nation fisheries authority has said.

According to the fisheries authority, the Klay Hatchery facility is expected to become the country's primary source of high-quality fingerlings, supporting fish farmers nationwide, improving food security, enhancing livelihoods, and contributing to economic growth.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, NaFAA Acting Director General Cyrus Saygbe described the moment as a turning point for aquaculture development.

"This moment symbolizes not only our perseverance but our shared aspiration to build a more food-secure, economically vibrant, and inclusive nation," Saygbe said. "What was once a distant ambition -- the dream of a thriving aquaculture industry rooted in local innovation and self-reliance -- has now begun to take shape."

According to Saygbe, the facility will also function as a hub for research, innovation, and farmer training:

"A dedicated team of trained specialists will be stationed at the hatchery to provide real-time technical assistance, extension services, and continuous capacity building. We are tackling two of the sector's biggest challenges -- fish feed and research -- by developing local feed alternatives and fostering scientific collaboration with institutions like the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI)."

Beyond fingerling production, the hatchery will serve as a center for market development. Farmers will receive training in post-harvest handling, value chain coordination, and business development, enabling them to meet both local and regional market demands more effectively.

The facility will be operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with NaFAA planning to competitively recruit a private operator. This model is expected to attract investment, encourage innovation, and improve market access for producers and processors.

"This initiative is part of NaFAA's broader decentralization and sustainability strategy," Saygbe emphasized. "By improving our licensing systems, diversifying revenue streams, and reducing donor dependency, we are building an agency that is both self-reliant and responsive to stakeholder needs."

At the ceremony, World Bank Liberia Country Manager Georgia Wallen hailed the initiative as a "strategic, high-impact investment" that promises not only food security but also inclusive economic growth for Liberians, especially women and youth.

"This hatchery is more than infrastructure. It's a platform for growth, job creation, and sustainable development," Wallen declared in her keynote address. "It aligns with our mission to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity on a livable planet."

The Klay Hatchery is a central component of the Liberia Sustainable Fisheries Management Project, supported by the World Bank, and implemented by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

Wallen emphasized that Liberia's fisheries sector holds "significant untapped potential" but remains vulnerable due to over-reliance on capture fisheries -- putting strain on marine ecosystems and exposing communities to food insecurity and climate risks.

"By providing a reliable, year-round supply of high-quality fingerlings, the hatchery will help ensure a stable source of affordable, nutritious protein for Liberian families," she said.

Government officials including Representative Nathaniel Williams, and Bomi County Superintendent Adama Robinson. They praised the World Bank's continued support and reiterated the government's commitment to diversifying the economy through sustainable fisheries and job creation.

The hatchery is expected to boost aquaculture production, reduce dependence on fish imports, and enable smallholder farmers to scale operations, improve market access, and increase household incomes.

"We are laying the foundation for systemic transformation," Wallen said, adding that the hatchery would help "empower farmers, catalyze private sector engagement, and deliver more and better jobs."

Liberia's fisheries sector holds significant untapped potential. However, the country's current reliance on capture fisheries has placed pressure on marine ecosystems and heightened vulnerability -- especially in the face of climate change and food insecurity.

The Klay Hatchery is envisioned as a cornerstone in the development of a robust aquaculture industry. It will provide communities with a reliable source of affordable, nutritious protein while generating jobs across the aquaculture value chain, particularly for women and youth.

"Let this moment serve not just as a celebration," Saygbe concluded, "but as a call to action. The future of Liberian aquaculture is not only near -- it is now."

For years, fish farmers across Liberia have struggled with limited access to affordable, high-quality fingerlings -- a challenge that has driven up operational costs and restricted sector growth. The Klay Hatchery is set to reverse this trend by offering a reliable, year-round supply of commercial-grade fingerlings.