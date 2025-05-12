Africa: 10 Changes to UK's Immigration Policy That Could Hit Nigerians, Africans Hard

The UK Government has unveiled sweeping reforms through its new Immigration White Paper, aiming to reduce immigration numbers by about 100,000 annually.

While the changes will affect global migrants, they are expected to significantly impact Nigerians and Africans across key sectors such as education, healthcare, and skilled employment.

Here are 10 of the most impactful changes in the new UK immigration policy;

1. Tougher Requirements for Skilled Workers

Africans, including Nigerians applying for skilled worker visas, will now face stricter criteria. Applicants must have university-level qualifications and meet higher salary thresholds, which could shut out many qualified but lower-paid professionals, especially in healthcare and technical fields.

2. Closure of Social Care Visa Route

The Social Care Worker visa, a popular pathway for many Africans entering the UK, will no longer accept new applicants from abroad. Only those already in the UK can extend or switch visas until 2028. This is a major blow to Nigerians who have relied on this route for migration and employment.

3. Higher Immigration Skills Charge

UK employers sponsoring skilled African workers will now pay 32% more in the Immigration Skills Charge. This increased financial burden could discourage UK companies from hiring foreign talent, reducing opportunities for Africans seeking skilled employment in the UK.

4. End of Salary Discounts for Shortage Occupations

The UK is scrapping the salary discount for jobs on the shortage occupation list. Previously, many Nigerians benefited from this waiver, especially in health and IT. Now, all jobs must meet the full salary threshold, which may price out many hopeful applicants from Africa.

5. Shortened Post-Study Visa Period

International graduates, many from Nigeria and other African nations, will now be allowed to stay only 18 months after graduation (down from two years). This shortens their job-hunting window and increases pressure to find qualifying jobs quickly or leave the country.

6. Stricter Rules for UK Study Visa Sponsors

UK universities and colleges will face tougher compliance requirements. Sponsors must now maintain at least a 95% enrolment and 90% completion rate, or risk restrictions. This could limit the number of institutions eligible to admit international students from Africa.

7. New Levies on International Students

The government is considering an income levy on universities from international student fees, which may drive up tuition costs or reduce scholarships. Given Nigeria's ranking among the top 5 countries sending students to the UK, this would have wide-reaching effects.

8. Higher English Language Requirements

The minimum English proficiency for skilled worker visas will rise from B1 to B2. Adult dependants must also meet new language levels. These changes could disqualify many Africans, especially older applicants or those from non-English dominant regions, from both work and settlement pathways.

9. Longer Wait for Permanent Residency (Settlement)

The qualifying period for most migrants to settle in the UK will increase from 5 to 10 years. For many Nigerians, particularly families and young professionals hoping for long-term stay, this extends uncertainty and delays access to citizenship.

10. Crackdown on Illegal Working and Asylum

The UK will boost enforcement against illegal work, particularly in gig economy sectors where many undocumented migrants find jobs. Stricter checks will also challenge asylum claims not based on serious threats. Africans fleeing economic instability or general insecurity may find it harder to gain protection in the UK.

Vanguard News