Liberia: Qnet Explores Liberia, Unveils Innovative Products

Monrovia — QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness brand, has unveiled a range of innovative products here during its EXPO at the Executive Pavilion in Monrovia.

The Expo was aimed at addressing misconceptions about the QNET brand and its operations across the country.

The global company, partnering with English Football Club, Manchester City, has been largely criticized here through distributors in money extortion and travels scams.

But addressing an unveiling ceremony of QNET Products Expo, Cheriff Abdoulaye, Deputy Regional General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, acknowledged misuse of the QNET brand, which he said deeply troubles the company.

"QNET is not an employment agency; we are not a traveling firm, nor we encourage illegal immigration; never, and this idea, of some unscrupulous persons using our brand to carry out fraudulent acts is against our institution, and we must fight to erase this misconception, Abdoulaye said.

He was quick to kick against rampant misrepresentation and scam activities falsely linked to the company.

"QNET does not engage in Ponzi schemes or illegal gatherings, what we do is networking, and sale of innovative products to human.

Our business empowers individuals to pursue their dreams while promoting wellness. Millions have benefited from our platform in over 100 countries," he stressed.

Mr. Abdoulaye lamented that the company is deeply concern about reports of individuals misusing the QNET name to commit fraud or promising fake jobs and travel opportunities.

He said to combat these acts, the company has launched "QNET Against Scams" campaign across several African markets and intends to extend it to Liberia soon.

"QNET is a classic Brand, We are not traveling agency, and do not provide jobs, our operations is selling unique products through directly to enhance your health, well-being, and lifestyle", he added.

For his part, Bernie Gaksch, QNET's Global Product Trainer, unveiled several standout products, including QNET's Amezcua, Chi Pendant 4, E-Guard, Bio Disc, and Bio Light.

Mr. Gaksch, provided the public a clear explanation of the Amezcua Chi Pendant 4, which boosts the human body against radiation, enhance human focus and reduce stress.

He emphasized that these products, including the E-Guard, significantly act against stress, tiredness and shield harmful effects of technology, especially the new 5G internet.

At the same time, Mr. Gaksch, highlighted the importance of QNET products, asserting that its impacts are crucial for boosting human productivity.

He too, frowned against negative branding of the company's image, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to QNET's compliance WhatsApp hotline +233 256 630 005.

Founded 26 years ago, QNET operates in more than 25 countries, offering life-enhancing products for health, wellness, lifestyle, and education through a direct-selling model powered by e-commerce. Editing by Jonathan Browne