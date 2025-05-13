Liberia: 'I Have Fought a Good Fight' - Koffa Confirms Resignation As House Speaker, Blames Executive Defiance of Supreme Court Ruling

Monrovia — Representative J. Fonati Koffa has officially confirmed his resignation as Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature, citing the Executive's refusal to honor a Supreme Court ruling and the shifting political tide as reasons behind his decision.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Koffa said his resignation was submitted to the Chief Clerk of the House at noon.

His decision follows months of intense legal and political wrangling over the speakership, culminating in a Supreme Court ruling which declared any attempt to unseat him during ongoing legal proceedings as illegal.

Despite this legal victory, Koffa said the situation changed drastically when President Joseph Boakai announced he would work with the legislative majority bloc, effectively isolating him.

"Then the rules of the game shifted," Koffa explained. "When the President said he would revert to his original posture--to work with the majority bloc--we had to reassess our participation. After the caucus evaluated the situation, we saw the continued presence of armed reinforcements at the Capitol. Our choice was either to return and risk another round of violence, or to step away. We chose the latter."

Koffa emphasized that his decision was not the result of coercion or financial inducement, but a strategic move to prevent further legislative instability and potential violence.

"I can't negotiate the law," he stated. "If I resign, that's the legal process -- a vacancy is created, and a new Speaker must be elected."

The resignation comes amid heightened tensions at the Capitol, with increasing deployment of armed security personnel and widening internal divisions. Koffa said the deteriorating environment ultimately eroded support from members of his caucus and made his continued leadership untenable.

"You see Fonati Koffa, but you don't see the 60 employees who've gone unpaid for six months. How long could I ask them to hold on?" he asked. "Especially after we began losing some of our most committed members following the President's statement."

Koffa also dismissed speculation that he accepted money to step down, calling the rumors politically motivated and baseless.

"If money were the motive, it would have made more sense before the ruling," he said. "We endured six to seven months without salaries or benefits. There has been no exchange of money--only the legitimate compensation owed to my colleagues."

Koffa concluded by reiterating his commitment to the rule of law and called for the election of a new Speaker in accordance with the Constitution and the House's rules.