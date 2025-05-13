Nigeria: Wike Tightens Grip On PDP As Anyanwu Reassumes Role As National Secretary

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, might have begun to tighten his grip on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following yesterday's resumption of duty by his ally, the embattled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

That was despite a meeting by PDP governors on Sunday night, which proposed the way forward for the party amid its internal crisis.

Anyanwu, alongside acting National Chairman of PDP, Amb. Illya Damagum, at the deadline yesterday, submitted the names of the party's candidates for the Anambra State governorship election, slated to hold in November, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the letter dated May 7, 2025, with reference number PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.13/24-065, addressed to National Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, PDP listed Ezenwafor Jude. C as its governorship candidate in Anambra, with Hon. Okene Francis Chukwudi as the running mate.

The latest development followed an earlier advice by the INEC leadership to PDP executives, stating that it would not recognise any correspondence from the party if not authored by Anyanwu.

The electoral body, THISDAY learnt, had taken the step in view of the protracted leadership crisis in the party, followed by the Supreme Court verdict of March 21, which many considered ambiguous.

However, the back and forth over the PDP national secretary came to an end on March 21, when the Supreme Court annulled the sacking of Anyanwu and upheld the appeal court judgment, which recognised him.

Only the national secretary can also summon a meeting of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

The development clearly puts PDP in the grip of Wike, who could swing his influence to determine some of the critical decisions of the party, preparatory to next elections.

Apart from the national chairman and secretary, who is believed to be on Wike's side, many members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and the Board of Trustees (BoT) members were believed to be sentimental to Wike's cause.

Wike is clearly in control of PDP and would be able to decide the direction the party follows in the run-up to the next major elections.

Some of the decisions likely to be taken ahead of the national convention of the party would include deciding which zone produces the presidential candidate of the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

With Wike working with the APC government, whose prospective presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is from the south, the FCT minister would likely back the party to field a northerner in 2027 - or southerner - depending on what works best for the incumbent.

If PDP chooses its 2027 candidate from the north, where will it choose its candidate from in 2031, when APC would obviously go north after eight years of the current government of a southerner?

Without a doubt, the FCT minister might have taken charge in PDP, and going forward, will determine the fate of the party, at least, for now, in the political equation of the country.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja, yesterday, the former Rivers State governor rejected claims that his interventions were tearing the PDP apart. He said he was only trying to prevent the opposition from "sleep-walking into legal disaster."

Wike stated, "Tearing the party? No. I'm rebuilding it. Our constitution is clear: only the National Chairman or National Secretary can sign documents sent to INEC. If that process is muddled, every candidate we present is at risk."

He also said, "Area council elections are coming. See, INEC will ask, 'Who signed your list?' If it's the wrong name, the courts will throw the list out. We've seen it happen before. Why repeat the same mistake?"

The minister also served notice that any upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting must be convened strictly by the recognised officers.

He said, "Only the National Secretary can issue a valid NEC notice. If someone else signs, I'll challenge it in court. That's not a threat; it's Supreme Court precedent."

The PDP governors, Sunday, held an extra ordinary meeting with major stakeholders present, at the Bauchi State Governor's lodge in Asokoro Abuja

Some of the PDP governors in attendance included Ademola Adeleke, Osun; Dauda Lawal, Zamfara; Caleb Muftewang, Plateau; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi; Seyi Makinde, Oyo;Kefas Agbo, Taraba; and Peter Mbah, Enugu.

Former governors present were former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who was governor of Kwara State; Sam Egwu of Ebonyi, Achike Udenwa, Imo, Liyel Imoke of Cross River, Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun, Ahmed Maikrif of Kaduna, Siraake Dickson of Bayelsa, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Others were Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Samuel Ortom, Benue; Adamu Mu'azu, Bauchi; Idris Wada, Kogi; Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom; Gabriel Suswam, Benue; and Sule Lamido, Jigawa.

Damagum and the National Legal Adviser, Kamarudeen Ajibade, also attended. But Wike arrived the meeting at 9.24pm, prompting an immediate commencement.

After its deliberations, the party resolved to set up a committee chaired by Saraki to fathom the way forward for the party.

THISDAY gathered that the Saraki committee was not a reconciliation committee, as it would contradict the National Reconciliation Committee led by Oyinlola.

Saraki wrote on X, "I just left a meeting of the PDP Governors Forum, attended by its serving and former governors, at the Bauchi Governor's Lodge. We had a fruitful deliberation on the party's present challenges and its future.

"The meeting was well attended. As part of the decisions taken to chart a way forward, the meeting set up a seven-man committee charged with preparing for a rancour-free NEC meeting scheduled for May 27th and the forthcoming national convention.

"The committee is headed by my humble self, and I will have the pleasure of working with my brothers - HE Dauda Lawal, HE Caleb Muftiwang, and HE Peter Mba, governors of Zamfara, Plateau and Enugu States respectively.

"Other members are Sen. Seriake Dickson, Sen. Ibrahim Dankwambo, and forner governor of Abia State, HE, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu. We hope to do our best in delivering on the assignment given to us. Label it "PDP Strategy Committee on Way Forward."

The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) inaugurated new members to broaden the board membership known as the conscience of the party.

Chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, expressed confidence that in spite of the defections in the party, it would not die.

Speaking when he inaugurated 39 new members of the BoT that included 22 from the states and 16 from the zones, Wabara said he was confident that PDP would not die.

According to him, "I am overwhelmed and I'm sure that my colleagues and friends here present are equally overwhelmed to see and witness that we still have this retinue of quality Nigerians in this great party speaks volumes. The board of trustees had always contended that PDP will not die. This is manifesting itself now.

"The God of PDP never sleeps and will never sleep. It is a great honour and privilege to stand before you today as we come together to witness the inauguration of new members from their respective states and zones to the board of trustees of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, in line with section 321F and G of the party's constitution as amended in 2027.

"This occasion is not only a celebration of a new beginning, but also a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to the values and principles that define our party.

"Today, we are welcoming a distinguished group of individuals whose dedication, experience and unwavering loyalty to the PDP have earned them a place on this prestigious board.

"Your appointment to the board of trustees is a call to service, a call to uphold the integrity, unity and vision of our party as we continue to strive for a more prosperous and democratic Nigeria.

"As custodians of the party's conscience, the BOT plays a critical role in providing wise counsel, fostering stability and ensuring that our decisions align with the core objectives of the PDP," Wabara stated.

Charging the new PDP BoT members on the task before them, he said, "Your role as members of the board is not only to guide and support the leadership of the party, but also to act as a stabilizing force in times of challenges and uncertainties.

"Today's inauguration is particularly significant as we prepare to navigate the evolving political landscape and work tirelessly to restore the PDP as the foremost party in Nigeria.

"The task ahead is demanding, but with unity, determination and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, we shall overcome."

CP-PDP Urges Saraki C'ttee to Fast-track Wike's Expulsion

The Conference of Professionals in the PDP (CP-PDP) has commended serving and former governors of the PDP on their efforts to salvage and stabilise the party but urged the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Committee to fast-track the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Chief Nyesom Wike from the party.

The CP-PDP said in a statement by its chairman, Obinna Nwachukwu, that after due consideration of the outcome of the expanded stakeholders meeting of serving and former PDP governors in Abuja on Sunday, May 11, 2025, it insisted that the only way to sanitise, stabilise and move the party forward was to expel Wike, who was serving in the APC administration, for his unrelenting outbursts against PDP, its organs and leadership.

The statement said, "This is especially against the backdrop of renewed threats Wike on live television media chat today to drag the PDP to court over the party's internal processes ahead of the scheduled May 27, 2025 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

"This is in addition to Chief Wike's unapologetic public declaration of working for the victory of the APC in the 2026 FCT Council Election and the 2027 presidential election."

The group stated that it was offensive for most members of the party to see Wike at the stakeholders' meeting, despite his damaging actions and utterances against PDP and its efforts to regain power in 2027.

The conference urged the Saraki committee to assert the position of PDP members and check Wike's influence by fast-tracking his expulsion before the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.