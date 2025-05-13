Liberia: Grace Weah Apologizes to LFA After One-Year Suspension Over Awards Criticism

Monrovia — Determine Girls FC President Grace H. Weah has issued a public apology to the Liberia Football Association (LFA) after receiving a one-year suspension from all football-related activities due to comments she made on social media following the 2024 LFA Awards.

Weah's suspension was announced on Friday, May 9, 2025, with the LFA citing a breach of Chapter 4, Article 4 of its Rules and Regulations. The disciplinary action followed her online post alleging bias in the awards process, stating that Determine Girls FC players were unfairly denied recognition despite their strong performance.

"You slighted players who have worked and dedicated their time, efforts, and resources over the years just to prove a point," Weah wrote in her now-deleted post. "Shame on all of you involved."

However, shortly after the announcement of her suspension, Weah expressed regret over her remarks and extended an apology to the LFA and the awards committee.

"At times, emotions can cloud our judgment, and in those moments, we may say or do things we later regret," she said. "With that being said, I want to offer my sincere apologies to the Liberia Football Association (LFA) for the accusations I made regarding the recent LFA Awards."

Weah clarified that her comments were made in frustration and did not accurately reflect the LFA's role in the awards process. "I want to acknowledge that the LFA had no control over the voting process or its outcome. The responsibility for voting rested solely with the coaches, captains, and journalists."

Despite maintaining that her players deserved recognition, she accepted responsibility for her public statements. "Once again, I deeply regret my earlier remarks and extend my heartfelt apologies to the LFA," she added.

The LFA's disciplinary decision has sparked debate within Liberia's football community, with some describing it as a necessary reinforcement of order and others viewing it as overly punitive.

The LFA has maintained that such actions are crucial to preserving discipline and integrity within the sport, emphasizing that all stakeholders must adhere to professional standards on and off the field.