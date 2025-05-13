Liberia: Jacob Jallah, Former Ulsu President, Joins CDC Alongside Richardson Korboi

Monrovia — Jacob Jallah, former president of the University of Liberia Students Union (ULSU), and Richardson Jallamwalimu Korboi, also a former student leader, have officially joined the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC). The announcement was made on Monday, May 12, 2025, during a gathering of CDC partisans in Monrovia.

Jallah, popularly known as "Big Stick," said he has never been a member of any political party but previously supported the re-election bid of former President George Weah. Both he and Korboi are regarded as some of Liberia's finest intellectuals emerging from the student activist community.

Addressing CDC supporters, Jallah described the party as "an enduring symbol of peace, political inclusion, and broad participation of the marginalized and vulnerable."

"Today, standing on these sacred, historic grounds of struggle, I come to announce a new Magna Carta," Jallah declared.

He praised Liberia's two decades of post-war democratic progress, noting that the Unity Party (UP) governed the country for 14 of those years. However, he refrained from delving into economic data, stating, "We all know full well where we stand as a country."

Jallah commended the CDC's grassroots origins, emphasizing its commitment to inclusion and national unity.

"This party has a new Magna Carta based on inclusion, not exclusion; on unity, not separation; on truth, not lies, falsehood, and innuendos; on the collective mobilization of all Liberians for a radical transformation of our society," he said.

He also criticized what he called the psychological insecurities that have plagued Liberia for decades and blamed the ruling Unity Party for the ongoing leadership impasse at the Capitol Building.

"It remains clear and obvious, even to a child of six, that the disgraceful national impasse at the Legislature was started and energized by the ruling Unity Party out of childish insecurities about their political future in 2029 and beyond," Jallah said.

According to Jallah, the UP's claim of being a technocratic party is rapidly unraveling.

"The UP must resist the nagging temptation of becoming a drunk driver at the wheel," he warned.

He described recent events in the Legislature--particularly the attempt to unseat House Speaker Fonati Koffa--as a failed "constitutional coup," urging the UP to rise above what he called "parochial and narrow interests."

"The Unity Party cannot remain scared and insecure about the CDC's presence in this dynamic political arena," he said. "This great, revolutionary movement is here to stay."

Jallah further accused the UP of worsening economic conditions, citing rising unemployment and the effects of the U.S. government's freeze on development aid.

"Unemployment and economic hardship have become the defining features of the UP-led government," he said. "We must now start handing out life jackets--many are drowning in economic misery."

Calling for a "generational upgrade," Jallah said the CDC is well-positioned to lead a new transformative chapter in Liberia's history.

"I have joined this great party today as a simple volunteer," he said. "Not for power, not for titles, not for recognition--but to contribute my expertise to shaping the future of our country."

He concluded by expressing his commitment to the CDC's ideals of "popular democracy," saying he is proud to be part of the next phase of the party's evolution.

