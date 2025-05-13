Nigeria: Everyone's Attacking Obi, While He Worries About Nigeria - - Amadi

13 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka--Former chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, and Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi, has decried what he termed the growing pattern of unwarranted attacks on the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, by senior government officials, noting that while Nigerian politicians talk about him, Obi talks only about Nigeria's undeserving condition.

In a commentary he shared on his official X account, Amadi observed that it has become a troubling trend for members of the present administration to frequently target Obi, despite his consistent focus on Nigeria's dire socio-economic realities, rather than on personalities.

He cited the recent criticisms from the Presidency, the Governor of Lagos State, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio as examples of this misplaced focus.

Obi had recently remarked that the "labour of our heroes past has gone in vain"-a sobering reflection on the country's current state of affairs. The observation was met with a sharp rebuke from Senator Akpabio, who accused the former governor of Anambra State of being disrespectful and dishonouring the legacy of Nigeria's founding fathers.

Before this, the Governor of Lagos State had also lashed out at Obi, reacting to comments he made during a recent foreign engagement, where he critiqued the country's economic trajectory. The Presidency, too, had earlier dismissed Obi's ideas and proposals on governance and economic reform.

Amadi, however, offered a counter-narrative, arguing that while the political elite expend significant energy attacking Obi, the man himself remains resolutely focused on Nigeria's structural challenges and the urgent need for reform.

"If elections were a purely rational exercise, Peter Obi is so far the only candidate who ought to be elected", Amadi stated.

He lamented what he called the disproportionate attention paid to Obi by high-ranking government figures, asserting that Obi has steered clear of personal attacks and has, instead, consistently advanced a vision for national renewal rooted in prudence, accountability, and economic revitalisation.

Amadi's intervention has sparked wide engagement online, with many Nigerians echoing his sentiments and urging government officials to redirect their attention to the pressing issues confronting the country, rather than vilifying opposition voices.

