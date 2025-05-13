Liberia: Have We Learned From Our Past Mistakes? Judge Willie Challenges Judiciary At May Term Opening

Temple of Justice — In a solemn and thought-provoking address at the official opening of the May Term A.D. 2025 of Criminal Courts A, B, C, and D, Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie posed a powerful question to Liberia's justice system: Have we learned from our past mistakes?

Delivering his charge under the theme, "Has the Liberian Justice System Learned From Its Past History Prior to the Civil War?" Judge Willie challenged judicial actors to reflect on their role in safeguarding the rule of law and preventing a return to national instability.

"The question still lingers: Have those of us privileged to serve in the justice system--particularly the Judiciary--learned from the past mistakes that contributed to Liberia's 14-year civil conflict?" he asked.

He reminded the audience that injustice was among the root causes of Liberia's civil war, which killed an estimated 250,000 people and destroyed millions of dollars' worth of property.

Reform and Progress

Judge Willie acknowledged that significant strides have been made since the civil conflict, particularly following the 2011 Judiciary Strategic Plan and recommendations from the International Crisis Group (ICG). He credited the Government of Liberia and the Honorable Supreme Court for implementing reforms such as:

Enactment of the Judiciary Financial Autonomy Act , which allows the Judiciary to draft its own budget, subject only to review by the National Legislature, without interference from the Executive.

, which allows the Judiciary to draft its own budget, subject only to review by the National Legislature, without interference from the Executive. Quarterly budget allotments , enabling regular financial operations.

, enabling regular financial operations. Construction of modern judicial complexes in various counties.

in various counties. Increased salaries and allowances for judges, magistrates, and judicial staff.

for judges, magistrates, and judicial staff. Establishment of the Judicial Institute (JI) in 2008 to replace semi-literate magistrates with qualified graduates and train judicial actors.

in 2008 to replace semi-literate magistrates with qualified graduates and train judicial actors. Creation of the Magistrate Sitting Program , aimed at reducing the number of pre-trial detainees.

, aimed at reducing the number of pre-trial detainees. Formation of the Public Defense Program to provide legal representation to indigent defendants.

"These achievements show we've been empowered to perform our judicial functions," Judge Willie stated. "But empowerment without responsibility is dangerous."

He stressed that the ultimate goal must be dispensing justice based on the rule of law, regardless of a person's political, economic, or social standing.

A Call for Honest Reflection

Referencing a paper he presented in 2012 at the 44th Annual Conference of the Liberia Studies Association, hosted by Cornell University, Judge Willie reiterated a key thesis: Any country that fails to learn from its history is doomed to repeat it.

He reminded judicial actors that the past should serve as a guide, not a forgotten chapter. "We must reflect deeply--collectively and individually--on how far we've come and how far we still have to go," he said.

Stakeholders Respond

Responding to Judge Willie's charge, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Justice, Massa Jalibah, called for continued collaboration between prosecutors and public defenders to ease prison overcrowding through plea bargaining in accordance with the law.

She acknowledged the Ministry's progress in reducing pre-trial detention and reaffirmed its commitment to work with the Judiciary during the May Term.

Cllr. Joseph B. Debblay, National Coordinator of the Public Defense Program, pledged to file necessary motions to secure the release of eligible pre-trial detainees. "We will use the law to ensure no one is unjustly held beyond due process," he said.

Meanwhile, Magistrate James Ngafuan, Coordinator of the National Trial Judges Association, appealed to judicial authorities for flexibility in allowing magistrates to pursue higher education. He cited a directive by Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh instructing magistrates to choose between schooling and judicial duties, arguing that both pursuits should be balanced in a way that enhances judicial competence.