Liberia: Lifting Liberia's Girls - CJPs Leads Push for Gender Equality Through Education

Monrovia — In a country where poverty, gender-based inequality and traditional norms continue to limit educational opportunities for girls, the Center for Justice and Peace Studies (CJPS) is leading a grassroots campaign to empower adolescent girls and young women.

With support from international partner Bread for the World, CJPS is implementing a multi-pronged initiative in 21 schools across Bong, Margibi and rural Montserrado counties. The program reaches 315 girls through advocacy clubs, mentorships, father engagement, and essential learning materials.

"Each school runs a Girl Advocacy Club with 15 participants," said Francis Konyon, CJPS acting executive director and program manager. "These clubs are vital spaces for building leadership and essential life skills, helping girls become advocates and role models both in school and in their communities."

Launched in July 2024 and set to continue through 2026, the initiative aims to improve girls' school access and retention, counter harmful gender stereotypes, and provide tuition, supplies and menstrual hygiene products. But Konyon stressed the goal goes beyond access.

"We're not only keeping girls in school -- we're raising future leaders. These girls are learning to own their voices and act with purpose," he said.

One innovative component is "Father Schools," which engages 180 fathers across the three counties in structured sessions promoting gender justice, shared parenting and healthier family dynamics.

"We challenge outdated ideas of masculinity," Konyon said. "Fathers need to be positive, active figures in their daughters' lives."

Mentorship is another key pillar. Nine prominent women from the project counties are working directly with out-of-school girls to help restore their confidence and support their return to education or vocational training.

Girls Reflect: Stories of Impact from School Clubs

At schools like Yanquobei in Palala, G.W. Gibson in Suakoko and N.V. Massaquoi in Gbarnga, students are seeing change. During a recent CJPS-led media tour, girls shared how the program is transforming their lives.

Yassah, a club member, called the initiative life-changing. "CJPS is helping us stay in school. Even if they can't give us everything, they've done more than many others. It matters when someone steps in to support students," she said.

She described how the program has turned students into peer educators. "Now we speak to classmates about positive behavior and their rights. Without this club, many of us wouldn't know our value."

CJPS also creates safe spaces to address sensitive issues like teacher misconduct. "If a teacher comes to you with what we call 'loving business,' we now know it's wrong and should be reported. Teachers are supposed to protect us," Yassah added.

Mary, a 20-year-old 11th grader, said the financial aid has been a major relief. "Our parents are doing their best, but school fees are tough. I'm thankful to CJPS and hope more girls can benefit."

Mary also had words for young mothers: "Having a child early isn't the end. You can still care for your child and return to school."

Agata spoke about menstrual hygiene education. "Before, we didn't know how to use pads properly. CJPS taught us how to manage our hygiene. I'll share this with my younger sisters and friends."

Hannah and Jamama echoed that education is the key to opportunity. "If you're a girl who can't read or write," said Hannah, "you'll be left out of everything in your community."

School Leadership Supports the Initiative

At St. Mark's Lutheran High School in Bong County, Principal James K. Barkolleh called the program transformative.

"It's rare to find programs like this," he said. "It gives real relief to families and inspires students."

St. Mark's is one of the participating schools where 15 girls received partial scholarships and life skills training. Barkolleh said CJPS recently provided $420 to cover fees for selected students.

"Some parents didn't even know their daughters had been chosen. They were overwhelmed with gratitude," he said.

He emphasized the fairness of the selection process. "CJPS collaborated directly with us. They chose based on need, behavior and readiness--not favoritism."

Calling the initiative a "lifeline," Barkolleh appealed for expansion. "Fifteen is a great start, but let's aim to help 75 or even 100 next year. Many more families are in need."

Sustaining the Momentum

As the initiative continues, beneficiaries and CJPS leadership stress the need for sustained support.

"No parent wants their child out of school due to unpaid fees," said Konyon. "This program eases that pressure and helps prevent the kind of tension that can escalate into violence. Its impact goes far beyond classrooms."

Konyon also extended thanks to Bread for the World and other supporters. "Your support has created real change -- stronger attendance, confident girls, and more resilient communities. We will keep documenting and sharing these stories."

National Landscape: Challenges Facing Girls' Education

Liberia continues to grapple with gender disparities in education. According to UNICEF, only 64% of girls are enrolled in primary school, compared to 75% of boys. In secondary school, the gap widens: just 42% of girls attend, compared to 62% of boys.

Poverty remains a key obstacle. As of 2019, over half the population lived below the poverty line. In many homes, boys are prioritized for schooling due to perceived future earning potential.

Cultural expectations and entrenched gender roles further contribute to the educational divide.