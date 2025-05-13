Liberia: Critical Ambulance Shortage in Grand Kru County Raises Health Concerns

Barclayville — The Chief Health Officer of Grand Kru County, Dr. Learwellie P. Craig, has raised urgent concerns over a critical shortage of ambulances in the county, warning that the ongoing crisis could escalate into a public health emergency if immediate action is not taken.

Dr. Craig said Grand Kru has been without functional emergency medical transportation for nearly two years, placing patients in life-threatening situations, especially those requiring urgent referrals.

Speaking in a telephone interview with reporters on Monday, Dr. Craig described the lack of operational ambulances as "embarrassing" for the Ministry of Health and called it a wake-up call for both national and local authorities.

"The absence of reliable ambulance services is compromising access to emergency care," he said. "It increases the risk of preventable deaths, particularly among pregnant women and newborns."

He said the issue was brought to national attention during the recent National Health Summit hosted by the Ministry of Health, where the ministry's transport director confirmed that all existing ambulances in Grand Kru had been declared unroadworthy.

Currently, the county relies on one barely functional ambulance. Dr. Craig said the County Health Team (CHT) lacks the funds necessary to properly maintain or service the vehicle.

He warned that maternal and neonatal mortality rates could rise if urgent interventions are not made.

Dr. Craig said the Minister of Health has assured him that Grand Kru would be prioritized in the next round of ambulance distributions. While he welcomed the commitment, he stressed the need for swift action.

Political Support and Mechanical Hurdles

The health official also acknowledged a recent donation of an ambulance by Representative Nathaniel Behway of Electoral District 1. However, he revealed that the vehicle has remained grounded due to serious mechanical issues.

"We can't put the ambulance on the road when it has numerous faults," Dr. Craig said. "Given the condition of our roads, we risk endangering both patients and health workers."

He said the CHT's technical team submitted a report detailing the ambulance's problems to Rep. Behway's office in March but has received no response to date.

Community Impact and Appeals for Action

Local residents and community leaders have echoed Dr. Craig's concerns. Several reported tragic outcomes due to delays in emergency transportation, including preventable deaths during childbirth and medical emergencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The public is now calling on the government, lawmakers, and international partners to intervene by providing new ambulances and resources for maintenance.

Despite the challenges, Dr. Craig reaffirmed the County Health Team's commitment to delivering health services across Grand Kru's five health districts. He said addressing the ambulance crisis is essential to improving service delivery and safeguarding lives.

"We are doing everything we can with what little we have," he said. "But without reliable ambulances, our ability to save lives is severely limited."

Dr. Craig concluded by urging health authorities and government partners to prioritize the procurement and regular servicing of ambulances to avoid what he described as a "looming health crisis" in Grand Kru County.