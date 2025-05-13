Liberia: Eugene Nagbe Calls for Autopsy On Cletus Noah's Remains, Vows to Sue for Defamation If Cleared

Monrovia — Mr. Lenn Eugene Nagbe, former Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) and current Chief of Staff to former President George Manneh Weah, has called on the Liberian government to authorize an independent autopsy on the remains of Cletus Noah, amid allegations linking him to Noah's death.

Mr. Nagbe's request follows accusations from Mr. Cain Tozo, the brother of the deceased, who allegedly sent threatening messages accusing Mr. Nagbe, former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah, and unnamed associates of involvement in Noah's death.

Noah died on May 4, 2025, under unclear circumstances, sparking public speculation and political commentary--particularly from members of the ruling Unity Party.

Seeking to clear his name, Mr. Nagbe has formally written to the Liberia National Police (LNP), reporting the threats made by Tozo and requesting an investigation into the allegations against him.

He subsequently appeared before police authorities for preliminary questioning and renewed his call for an independent autopsy. According to Mr. Nagbe, a scientific examination is the only credible way to establish the actual cause of death and determine whether foul play was involved.

"It is in the public's interest to understand what truly happened," he said. "Accusations of criminality are being made, and in Liberia, we've seen too many false claims simply brushed aside."

Nagbe Details Relationship With the Deceased

Mr. Nagbe described his relationship with Noah as friendly and professional, noting that they both served under the former Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration. At the time, Noah worked as Chief of Staff in the office of former Minister Tweah.

"I knew him very well," Nagbe said. "In fact, on the day Barcelona played Dortmund--around April 14 or 15--we all watched the game together. We interacted frequently in CDC chatrooms."

He added that his last contact with Noah was during that same period. When asked whether Noah appeared to be in poor health, Mr. Nagbe stated that he had no medical expertise to assess such a condition.

"I never saw him sick and was unaware of any health issues," he said. "Since he died in a hospital, that should be the first point of inquiry, along with an autopsy to determine the scientific cause of death."

Mr. Nagbe also denied ever having any dispute with Tozo that could justify being accused of involvement in Noah's death. "I hope he presents whatever evidence he claims to have to the police," he added.

Plans to Sue for Defamation if Cleared

Mr. Nagbe explained that he approached the police instead of filing a lawsuit because the accusations involve allegations of criminal conduct, which fall under the police's jurisdiction.

"If I feel defamed by Mr. Tozo, I still have legal grounds to pursue a defamation case," he said. "There are many legal options available, but I chose this route because he claims to have evidence of murder."

Confidence in Police Investigation

Mr. Nagbe expressed full confidence in the Liberia National Police, commending their professionalism and commitment to investigate the matter fairly.

He reiterated his innocence in the death of Cletus Noah, stating: "I don't know how he died or what caused his death."

He also disclosed that police have already reached out to the funeral service provider to suspend the embalming process pending the autopsy. He confirmed that the police have also contacted Mr. Tozo, indicating their seriousness in pursuing the investigation.