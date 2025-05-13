Nigeria: Defections - PDP's Collapse Imminent - Ganduje, Wike

Abuja — The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said the destruction of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is imminent.

But Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, fired back, saying the party remains alive, just as he expressed confidence that the PDP shall rise again in 2027.

Ganduje, who said the PDP is on its way to extinction, was reacting to remarks by former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, who claimed APC will soon disintegrate and that former PDP members, including Ganduje, will return to the opposition party.

The APC chairman, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said such remarks are "baseless and illogical".

He said: "In fact, we will soon receive Sule Lamido because soon, he won't have a place to go. The PDP is dead.

"It is evident to any discerning observer that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the APC continues to gain momentum, with prominent political figures across the country defecting to the party in large numbers.

"With such overwhelming national support, the APC remains focused on consolidating its achievements and preparing for a resounding victory in the 2027 general elections."

He reaffirmed his pride in leading the APC, which he described as the largest political party in Nigeria and Africa.

PDP'll implode soon --Wike

Echoing Ganduje's position, former Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, said the PDP will soon implode due to insincerity of its leaders who were only fixated on fighting him because he took a job with an APC-led administration.

Wike also warned that ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the PDP is already acting with impunity and making the same mistakes that made it lose the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja, the FCT minister said: "First of all, I believe in sincerity. If you must achieve results, be sincere. Some people think that telling half-truths or being too smart will help you.

"Rather, it destroys you. If PDP does not take care, and I say it again, watch out what will happen. You know, selfish interest can kill an organisation. You have not won an election, you are excluding people.

"You have not won an election, you are saying you don't want this man. You know the man can fight back. Now, let's tell ourselves the simple truth, in 2023, we told the party, look, it is in our constitution. It is in our tradition.

"When these people take the chairmanship, you people will go for a presidential candidate. Because of selfish interest, they manipulated the system. They said no, we shouldn't do zoning now. Hold on, we will do zoning.

"Before we knew it, some people had gone to buy form, we laughed. It's okay. You don't want to do zoning. Now, a zone took the chairman of the party. A zone took the presidential candidate. It's okay.

"For peace to reign, we can have a voice. They go front and back. We say this front and back will cost you something. Of course, arrogance came in. 'Forget, we have won the election, who are they?' See where we are.

"I have no problem, and I have told them that where is the presidency, where are you zoning your presidential ticket now? Where are you zoning your presidential candidate now? Where will it go?

"Some smart ones who have an interest say no, it is not time. I said, you see? How many times can you play this game, and you think you are smart? You are going to the national convention. You want the South to come and produce the chairman, so we won't have a presidential candidate.

"I said in Nigeria today, the South is occupying the presidency. Why not, as a party, come out openly to say our presidential candidate will also come from the South? You don't want to do that.

"You want to play the same game you played in 2023. 'It will backfire, and when it backfires, you will say these people did this, these people did that. I told people, this smartness won't help you. Come out now and let everybody know this is where we are heading.

"The point is that selfishness can kill a system. For example, if the president runs and wins in 2027, by 2031, APC will cede their presidential ticket to where? To the North. PDP will do what then? Then you come back again and say, no, since APC ceded it to the North, let's keep it in the North. I mean, what kind of smartness is that?"

The former governor also predicted that it is just a matter of time for the PDP to implode, praising the sincerity of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, who recently defected to the APC.

He wondered why no one is blaming the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who he accused of campaigning for the reelection of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, but were quick to blame him (Wike) for openly supporting Tinubu.

His words: "I have always said leadership is key. Leadership anywhere, whether in an organization or business, if you don't show the right leadership, you suffer for it, and this is what I have been saying. I know that there will be an implosion. I do. It is a matter of time.

"What people talk about, the governor of Delta State and his predecessor and all their team moved out of the PDP to the APC. What wrong did he do? That he said he was going to support the president. Is that a crime?

"But the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, the conscience of the party, adopted Alex Otti for a second term. Why are people not commenting about that? The chairman of the BoT of the PDP adopted Alex Otti, a governor under the Labour Party, to go for a second term.

"Now, this man (Oborevwori) said, look, I am not going to do that kind of pretence. I will not be here. It is better if I support him. He is a smart politician. I'm surprised that PDP said they didn't see it coming.

"I won't call the names of the governors. I called them. I said, listen, the way things are going, I have warned you people, you said you are a governor. I have no problem. See what will happen. The only crime is that Wike is a minister in the APC government."

Speaking on the meeting with PDP governors, Wike said several resolutions were reached and expressed optimism that they would be implemented as agreed. "We are waiting to see what will likely be implemented. We are waiting. If it is not implemented, I will not agree," he said.

The minister, who dismissed insinuations that he was tearing the PDP apart, said: "I am building it (PDP), if you obey the constitution of the party."

What I told Fubara when we met

He also gave an insight into a parley he had with the suspended governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, saying the latter had come to visit him, accompanied by two governors of the APC.

Wike, who did not want to reveal details of the meeting, said he told the suspended governor that he had no capacity to make peace. He said: "I told him I don't think you really can make this peace."

PDP' ll rise again in 2027 --Wabara, BoT Chair

Reacting to Ganduje and Wike's statements, the chairman of PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Wabara, yesterday, declared that the party will rise again, reaffirming its unity and strength as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Wabara made the declaration during the formal inauguration of newly nominated BoT members in Abuja.

The ceremony was held at the National Executive Committee, NEC, Hall.

Speaking at the event, the former Senate President said: "I am truly overwhelmed, and I am certain that my colleagues and friends here today share this sentiment. "It is deeply moving to witness the enduring strength and quality of Nigerians within this great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. This speaks volumes about our resilience and unity. "Today, we are honoured to witness the inauguration of new members to the Board of Trustees, in line with Section 32 (1f) and (g) of our party's Constitution, as amended in 2027.

"This occasion is not only a celebration of a new beginning but also a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to the values and principles that define the PDP.

"Your appointment is a call to service; a call to uphold the integrity, unity, and vision of the PDP as we strive for a more prosperous and democratic Nigeria. "As custodians of the party's conscience, the Board of Trustees plays a critical role in offering wise counsel, fostering stability and ensuring that our decisions align with the core objectives of the PDP.

"We are privileged to have such experienced individuals join the Board of Trustees. Your wisdom will undoubtedly guide us to success in 2027 and beyond.

"We do not hold meetings frequently, but we convene when necessary, by our Constitution and in response to challenges. Some may perceive the Board of Trustees as slow, but we are deliberate and diplomatic in our approach.

"The PDP has risen and the PDP will triumph in 2027. We remain committed to producing leaders who will serve with dedication and integrity, prioritising the interests of all Nigerians."

"As long as the Board of Trustees remains vibrant, the PDP remains alive. The PDP shall rise again, and I am confident in our collective resolve to achieve this."