South Africa/Nigeria: Afcon U-20 - Nigeria to Face South Africa As Semi-Finals Fixtures Confirmed [full List]

The semi-final pairings for the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations have been confirmed, following the conclusion of the quarter-final clashes on Monday.

Seven-time champions Nigeria sealed their place in the last four after a tense encounter against Senegal.

The match ended goalless after 120 minutes of action, with the Flying Eagles eventually triumphing 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Their next hurdle will be South Africa, who edged past DR Congo with a 1-0 win in extra time.

Both teams will face off on May 15, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm local time.

In the other semi-final fixture, tournament hosts Egypt will lock horns with Morocco.

Egypt narrowly defeated Ghana 1-0 despite a late scare, while Morocco needed extra time to overcome a resilient Sierra Leone side with a solitary goal. That match will take place later the same day at 9pm local time.

With a spot in the final at stake, both semi-final fixtures promise to deliver thrilling action as the remaining teams battle for continental glory.

