Ghana: Induction Service Held for New Service Chiefs

An induction service was on Sunday held at the Garrison Church of Pentecost, Burma Camp, for the newly appointed Military High Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The service which involved religious affirmation was to induct the members into office and also seek spiritual guidance for them as they begin to exercise their authority in their new roles.

It was held on the theme: 'You are a Chosen Vessel of Christ.'

The Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, urged the inductees to maintain the "teamwork, discipline, and adherence" to the highest standards of professionalism in the GAF.

He said that despite the demanding nature of the responsibility that lied ahead of the inductees, he was confident that GAF, under their leadership, would continue to uphold the values of "honour, dignity, and professionalism."

Dr Boamah also reaffirmed the commitment of the government through the Ministry of Defence to supporting the GAF with the tools, infrastructure, and policy direction needed to fulfil its mandate.

Delivering the homily, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, stated that just as biblical characters such as Apostle Paul relied on the support of other individuals to carry out his missionary work, the military high command would also need to work together with other military officers to excel in their new roles.

He urged the inductees to collaborate with other officers and draw their support in order to strengthen the leadership of the GAF and its operations as he made reference to the scriptures.

"I want to call on collaboration, and I want to call on team building. I know you have groups already, but build them so that your leadership and the Ghana Armed Forces will be strong. Working jointly to execute a mission is a powerful tool to conquer the enemy," Apostle Nyamekye entreated.

Lieutenant General Agyapong, in his remarks, pledged to give out his utmost best to deliver on his mandate.

He said he had fashioned out a vision that sought to maintain a cohesive and professional force, skilled officers, and a committed civilian staff to safeguard the country's sovereignty, drive national development, and contribute to regional, and global peace.

Present at the service were the Minister for the Interior, Mr Mohammed Muntaka, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, serving and retired officers of the GAF, the clergy, traditional leaders, and family and friends of the inductees.