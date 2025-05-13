Liberia, China Strengthen Maritime Cooperation

Liberia and China have taken another strategic step toward deepening bilateral maritime cooperation ahead of a high-level meeting on Port State Control, scheduled to take place in Beijing on May 26.

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., on Friday met with Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, at the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia.

The diplomatic engagement focused on reinforcing the maritime partnership between the two nations, particularly in light of the Liberia-China Maritime Transport Agreement signed during the September 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing.

During the meeting, Commissioner Lighe expressed appreciation to the Chinese government for its continued support and affirmed Liberia's unwavering commitment to upholding and implementing the maritime agreement.

"China has been a longstanding and dependable partner to Liberia," Commissioner Lighe said. "We remain fully committed to the Liberia-China Maritime Transport Agreement as a pathway to strengthen our maritime governance, port infrastructure, and global shipping competitiveness. The upcoming Port State Control discussions in Beijing are a continuation of our collective vision for maritime excellence."

The Liberia-China Maritime Transport Agreement underscores mutual respect for sovereignty and aims to promote collaboration in maritime transport, port development, and regulatory compliance. The agreement has become a central pillar of Liberia's strategy to boost its maritime sector and enhance the global standing of its ship registry--the second-largest in the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Yin welcomed Commissioner Lighe's visit and praised Liberia's proactive engagement in deepening cooperation with China. He described the maritime partnership as a critical part of broader bilateral relations, while also highlighting opportunities in other sectors.

"We are pleased with the level of cooperation we have with Liberia in maritime space," said Ambassador Yin. "But there is also tremendous potential to expand our partnership beyond maritime affairs--into aviation, energy, and infrastructure development. China stands ready to work with Liberia in all areas that support sustainable national development."

The forthcoming Port State Control meeting in Beijing is expected to focus on strengthening oversight and enforcement mechanisms to ensure safer and more compliant maritime operations. It will also review implementation strategies under the 2024 transport agreement, including enhancing inspection protocols, data sharing, and training of technical personnel.

According to Commissioner Lighe, Liberia's participation in these discussions is not only vital for upholding international standards but also for asserting Liberia's leadership role in global maritime affairs.

"We are a nation with one of the most respected ship registries in the world," Lighe noted. "This meeting will allow us to harmonize efforts with China to ensure that our flag continues to represent excellence, safety, and compliance on the high seas."