Liberia: Miss Inter-University Launches 'Sheshelter' to Provide Free Sanitary Pads On Campus

Reigning Miss Inter-University, Vashe Weah, has launched a flagship program, "SheShelter," a transformative initiative aimed at making menstrual sanitary pads freely accessible to female students across seven major universities in Liberia.

Miss Weah, who represented the University of Liberia in the recent Miss Inter-University beauty pageant and emerged victorious, unveiled the project over the weekend at a launch ceremony held in the conference room of the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill Campus.

The "SheShelter" initiative is designed to ease the challenges female students face during menstruation by ensuring sanitary pads are available in the restrooms of participating universities. The initial rollout will cover institutions including the University of Liberia, African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), Starz University, and four others based in Montserrado County.

"This initiative is about dignity, accessibility, and academic focus," Miss Weah stated during the launch. "Too often, young women are forced to miss classes or feel embarrassed due to the lack of menstrual hygiene products. 'SheShelter' seeks to change that."

Her remarks emphasized the connection between menstrual health and educational performance, highlighting that when basic hygiene needs are unmet, academic success becomes even more challenging for young women.

The event was attended by several key academic and student affairs officials, including Dr. Layli Mapayan, President of the University of Liberia, who lauded Miss Weah's bold and compassionate vision.

"Menstruation is a shared experience for all women, and this initiative addresses it with the empathy and practicality it deserves," Dr. Mapayan said. "Vashes' effort will help restore pride and confidence among female students when they need it most."

Also speaking at the launch was Sekou Konneh, Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Liberia, who commended the initiative and urged students to handle the resources responsibly.

"Let's remember that these pads are not for personal stockpiling," he said. "They are there for emergencies and shared use. Please leave some for the next sister in need."

The "SheShelter" initiative is expected to roll out in phases, with installation of sanitary pad stations in restrooms at the identified universities beginning in the coming weeks. Miss Weah is also working with student leaders, administrators, and potential sponsors to ensure the program is sustainable and can eventually be expanded to other counties.

The project has been praised not only for addressing a long-overlooked issue but also for advocating for women's health, dignity, and academic retention in a country where access to menstrual hygiene products remains a challenge for many.