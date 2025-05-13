Liberia: Monrovia's Water Supply Hit By Pipe Rupture

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has begun emergency repair work on a ruptured 36-inch steel transmission pipe--one of the capital's main water supply lines--after it was damaged beneath a railway track in the Bomb Mine area. The rupture has posed a serious threat to Monrovia's water distribution network, triggering swift action from authorities amid complex logistical and engineering hurdles.

LWSC Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services, Patrick Sandike, visited the site and confirmed that excavation is already in progress and preparatory cutting of the steel casing around the pipe has begun. However, full repair efforts are currently on hold pending clearance from the Ministry of Transport to cut through the railway line under which the damage occurred.

"We've sent an official request and expect to receive the permit by tonight or tomorrow morning," said Sandike. "Our equipment is on-site, and we're fully prepared to begin repairs once we receive the green light."

While the rupture affects a major section of the capital's water system, LWSC has rolled out interim measures to minimize disruptions. Communities on Bushrod Island will continue receiving water via an alternate 16-inch line. Central Monrovia residents are advised to rely on water trucking services, with the Airfield Waterworks reopened to support distribution.

City-in-Maine will continue receiving water through existing alternate pipelines. New Georgia is being served by a mini groundwater pumping system. The Omega Community, G5 (Old Cooler), and parts of the Zayzay Community are receiving water through a school clinic-based mini distribution system.

The estimated duration for the pipe repair is 2.5 to 3 weeks, with railway reconstruction expected to take additional time. LWSC is also working on installing a new pipeline, which is anticipated to be operational between October and December, depending on the progress of works and possible delays.

The project carries significant financial implications. According to Hon. Sandike, excavation and heavy machinery alone are incurring costs of US$700-800 per day, while a similar repair in the same area previously cost over US$54,000. A full cost assessment is expected within the next two days.

"This is a significant and costly operation, but we are committed to restoring water service as swiftly as possible," Sandike stated.

Providing historical context, Hon. Sandike revealed that the ruptured pipe was installed in the 1950s and was built using pre-stressed concrete, which typically has a lifespan of 35 to 50 years. "We are literally living on borrowed time," he said. "That's why the government is making every effort to install a new pipeline. Though the project has its challenges--which I won't go into now--we're pushing hard to make that shift."

Hon. Sandike emphasized the significance of the ruptured pipe, describing it as the main transmission line for most of Monrovia, including areas such as Boulevard, the OAU Community, Whein Town, Mount Barclay, and the entire southeastern corridor of the city. He clarified that Bushrod Island is unaffected by the rupture, as it is supplied by a different line. However, Louisiana and the rest of Monrovia heavily depend on the damaged pipeline.

He noted that many residents hadn't noticed the disruption immediately because the pipeline network was still charged with water. "Yesterday, people in some communities still had water. But today, areas like Police Academy, Rock Hill, and GSA Road will begin to experience shortages. By tomorrow, it will reach Sinkor as the flow from Capitol Hill and Congo Town begins to dwindle," Sandike explained.

He urged residents to prepare for a temporary period without piped water and to make use of LWSC's mobile tanks and alternative water points during the repair period. "In the next 2.5 to 3 weeks, there will be no piped water in most parts of Monrovia. We appeal to the public for patience and understanding. Visit our designated tanks and sites for water. We're doing everything we can to complete this critical repair as quickly as possible," he said.