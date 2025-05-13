Liberia: Tomorrow Is 'National Unification Day'

13 May 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Wednesday, May 14, 2025, as "National Unification Day" and is to be observed throughout the Republic as a National Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the observance of the Day is in consonance with an Act of National Legislature, which was passed into law in 1960, declaring the 14th of May each year as "National Unification Day" to be celebrated as a National Holiday in Liberia.

Accordingly, the Proclamation directs that appropriate programs be organized to celebrate the day.

The release stressed that the wisdom of the Unification Policy has found expression in the national fabric through the representation of all sections of the country including the Legislature and other branches of government, thereby promoting conditions of peace and unity in the country.

The Proclamation also indicated that since the Unification and Integration Policy became a cogent part of the National Development Plan, the people of Liberia have seen marked progress and improvement in all spheres of national endeavors, particularly in the economic, educational, communication and social fields.

The release further recounted that being mindful of the years of civil strife in the country and its harmful impacts on the people of Liberia; it becomes imperative that all Liberians embrace the noble ideals enshrined in the Unification Act to promote unity and peace among all Liberians.

The Proclamation also reiterated Liberia's adherence to the principles of justice, equality, fair play and equal opportunities for all, regardless of tribe or clan, section, creed, religion or economic status so that Liberians might be united in a consolidated whole.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.