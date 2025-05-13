Liberia: Nagbe Calls for Scientific Probe Into Cletus Noah's Death Amid Allegation Against Him

Monrovia — The Chief of Office Staff to Former President George Manneh Weah, Eugene Lenn Nagbe, on Monday called for a full police investigation, including a scientific autopsy, into the death of Cletus Noah, following what he described as "grave and baseless" accusations leveled against him by the deceased's brother.

Speaking to journalists after his appearance before the Liberia National Police on Monday, May 12, Nagbe said he had been invited by authorities following a formal complaint he submitted in response to serious allegations made against him by Mr. Cain Tozo, the brother of the late Mr. Noah.

"I came here today at the invitation of the police to follow up on a formal complaint I made regarding serious allegations directed at me by the brother of the late Mr. Clatus Noah," Nagbe told reporters.

"The brother has accused me, without evidence, of being responsible for Mr. Noah's death.

These are grave allegations, and due to their seriousness, I deemed it necessary to formally write to the police and request a full-scale investigation into the matter."

Nagbe said he was questioned by the police and used the opportunity to formally request that a scientific autopsy be conducted to determine the actual cause of death.

"This is the only objective way to determine what really happened," he stressed.

He confirmed that the Liberia National Police has since contacted St. Moses Funeral Home to temporarily hold Mr. Noah's body as the investigation progresses.

"I welcome this step and appreciate that the matter is being treated seriously," Nagbe added.

Expressing shock at Mr. Noah's passing, Nagbe described him as a friend and former colleague in government. "The last time I saw him was around April 14 or 15. We watched a football match together. He appeared healthy and active, and I was shocked to learn of his passing," he recalled.

Nagbe emphasized that the hospital where Mr. Noah reportedly died should be the first point of contact in determining what led to his death. He said if foul play is suspected as his brother claims, then a scientific investigation is required, and the police must take the lead in uncovering the truth.

He criticized the public nature of the allegations, which also implicated a former minister, and stressed the need for transparency and factual clarity.

Nagbe maintained that he is not in the position to determine the cause of death by himself.

"All I am asking for is that the truth be established, professionally and scientifically," he said.

Nagbe revealed that Mr. Tozo contacted him via WhatsApp on May 7, accusing him and others of being involved in the death.

He said Tozo also issued threats, stating that he should "wait for the burial" and that he was "coming for him."

"These allegations are both seriously damaging, not only to my reputation, but also present a threat to my personal safety and security," he said, noting that he had submitted screenshots and a transcript of the WhatsApp conversation to the police as evidence.

"To ensure that the truth is established and to dispel any misinformation or suspicion, I formally request the Liberia National Police to conduct a preliminary investigation into the death of Mr. Cletus Noah to determine whether or not there was foul play, let alone whether I am implicated."

Nagbe urged the police to contact Mr. Tozo to assess the source and credibility of the accusations.

He believes that a formal investigation by the LNP will not only help establish the facts but also provide needed clarity and closure to the grieving family of Mr. Cletus Noah.

"As someone in public service, I have been subject to many accusations over time. However, this time, I have chosen to let the proper authorities do their work," Nagbe said.

"Let us all demand the truth when there is a question of suspicious death. It is in the public's interest that justice is done, not only to protect the reputation of those falsely accused but also to bring closure and accountability where necessary."

He ended his statement by expressing confidence in the Liberia National Police and thanked the media for the opportunity to present his side of the story.