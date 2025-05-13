Liberia: Op-Ed - a Call for Reform-Restoring Trust in Liberia Medical and Dental Association Council

opinion

The recent controversy surrounding President Dr. Peter Matthew George of the Liberia Medical and Dental Association Council raises profound concerns about professional ethics, accountability, and the very fabric of trust in the medical community.

By Kokpar B. Wohwoh, contributing writer, MHA/MPH/PA/PhDer-Heathcare Administration and Founding Member, Liberia National Physician Assistant Association (LINPA)

Beyond the immediate implications, this incident invites us to ponder the philosophical underpinnings of leadership, responsibility, and the pursuit of excellence in healthcare.

Caveat: A Path Forward Requires Collective Responsibility. While critiquing the Council's shortcomings is essential, it's equally important to acknowledge that reform requires a collective effort from all stakeholders, including medical professionals, policymakers, and the public.

Meaningful change can only be achieved through a collaborative approach that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and the well-being of patients.

The Council's failure to uphold the highest standards serves as a stark reminder of the existential imperative for integrity in positions of authority. It underscores the notion that leadership is not merely a privilege, but a sacred trust that demands unwavering commitment to ethical principles.

The erosion of trust in the medical community has far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the profession but also the lives of countless individuals who rely on their expertise.

This situation also highlights the tension between the pursuit of knowledge and the responsibility that comes with it. As medical professionals, the duty to "do no harm" extends beyond individual patients to the broader community. The dissemination of misinformation, whether through negligence or complicity, can have devastating consequences.

Ultimately, this incident serves as a clarion call for introspection and reform. The Liberia Medical and Dental Association Council must embark on a journey of self-reflection, re-examining its values, processes, and priorities. By embracing transparency, accountability, and rigorous credentialing, the Council can restore the public's trust and reaffirm its commitment to the noble ideals of the medical profession.

In doing so, the Council can transcend mere compliance with regulatory requirements and instead, embody the highest aspirations of the medical community. By prioritizing ethics, integrity, and excellence, the Council can inspire a new generation of healthcare professionals to embody the values of compassion, wisdom, and responsibility.

