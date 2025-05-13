Liberian Feature Film Boss Chicks Secures Historic Theatrical Run in Ghana

opinion

Monrovia — Love Weah Production's feature film Boss Chicks has officially been picked up for distribution in Accra, Ghana by Silverbird Cinemas, marking a historic moment for Liberian cinema. Following the signing of a distribution contract, the film is set to screen at Silverbird Cinemas for six consecutive weeks--making it the first time an international theater chain has featured a Liberian production in its lineup.

Produced largely in Liberia, Boss Chicks is a proud showcase of homegrown talent, with over 95% of its cast and crew being Liberian. The film stars acclaimed Liberian actress and producer Love Weah Gray, alongside popular Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin. The plot follows a daring group of women, led by Gray and Mumin's characters, as they uncover and intercept a fraudulent multimillion-dollar investment deal.

Directed by Tarr Woryonwon and Love Weah, Boss Chicks continues the legacy of high-quality storytelling and cinematic detail that began with the release of its teaser in 2022. The project's production values and compelling narrative have drawn international attention, expanding the reach and reputation of Liberian cinema.

"This is not just a win for Boss Chicks and Love Weah Production," said a representative from the production company. "It's a significant milestone for Liberia's growing film industry and a clear signal that our stories and talents are ready for the world stage."

With its international premiere in Accra, Boss Chicks is poised to captivate audiences across borders, paving the way for more Liberian stories to be shared globally.