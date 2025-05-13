Liberia: Isaac Jackson Galvanizes Support for 'Enough Is Enough' Protest March

Aware that Liberia's democracy is on its deathbed, the "Enough is Enough" peaceful protest march scheduled for July 17, 2025 intends to resuscitate Liberia's democracy. And, as such, it behooves Liberians from all walks of life and political persuasions to stand up for Liberia's democracy and peace. Because the fruits of peace have no boundaries; it knows no tribe, religion, political party or social classes.

Benito Juarez, that great Mexican freedom fighter immortalized words remind us that: RESPECT FOR THE RIGHTS OF OTHERS IS PEACE! Regrettably, we currently have a president who doesn't respect the rights of others, and I dare say, the rights of our democratic institutions, especially the Supreme Court, to be independent and, as well, hand down impartial judgment. Without the slightest exaggeration, President Boakai has cast himself as someone who doesn't respect the rule of law and doesn't value the dividends of peace by his cavalier attitude and/or conduct.

How does the payment of bribe money to corrupt lawmakers to remove their duly elected speaker, which has resulted in unbelievable levels of chaos, help consolidate Liberia's democracy? To argue that President Boakai's fingerprint is not all over this madness, cast one as a mindless sycophant of the regime.

Also, does the poisonous tribalization of the body politic help consolidate peace and democracy in Liberia? Imagine, nearly 90 percent of ranking members of the government hail from Lofa, despite Boakai' promise to represent every county in the cabinet. So, how are we to treat an 80-year-old man who doesn't keep his word and/or eschew tribalism? Mind you, the Constitution does not guarantee the completion of tenure to elected officials, including the president.

Since taking power, President Boakai has not just engaged in myriads of constitutional violations, he has rewarded those notorious for orchestrating violence in the country namely, general Butt Naked, Francis Nyumalin, Nelson Freeman and others with high profile government jobs.

Additionally, President Boakai and his government stand accused of violating international human rights and refugee law, when his government under the cover of darkness, surreptitiously sent to the Military junta in Guinea, Ibrahima Cherif and others fleeing political persecution.

Besides, these grave rule of law violations outlined supra, the government is shamelessly paying inflated salaries for inferior products - as activist Martin Kollie routinely exposes high-profile government officials with fraudulent credentials. Doesn't the administration know a little thing about doing due diligence and proper vetting of potential government officials' credentials?

Even on the issue of corruption, President Boakai has shown himself spineless - merely suspending those closest to him who are accused of stealing government money.

For peace and democracy to have a fighting chance in a rotten environment like Liberia, we need love warriors to join forces and fight together. That's why when the Organizers of the July 17, "Enough is Enough" peaceful protest march asked me to serve as its spokesperson, I agreed without much hesitation. I believe it is incumbent upon all peace-loving Liberians to work at protecting and preserving the sanctity of our democratic constitution - a sacred document that Boakai has metaphorically urinated on routinely.

So, when I hear the cacophony of silly noises from those who masked their support for Boakai's wobbling government - like suggesting that the protest is good but Mulbah Morlu shouldn't lead it - I can't help but laugh at their shameless hypocrisy. Some of the desiccated United Party's Stewarts who are drumming this ridiculous narrative against Morlu are supremely relaxed about working with General Butt Naked as NSA deputy chief. Some of these same people were even comfortable working with James Fromaya when he changed his jersey from an active political actor to chairman of NEC. Comrade Morlu has what it takes to rally the suffering masses to action. So, don't trip! STOP the blatant hypocrisy!

It is my view that for those who genuinely love and care about Liberia, it should matter little who highlights the suffering of our people. It is now a thing of shame to have supported Boakai for president as he and his irresponsible cohorts pillage our coffers recklessly and extending poverty across the country.

Nothing is more heartless and/or heart-breaking than seeing Boakai empty the national coffers for personal pleasure - flying private planes and riding million-dollar bulletproof Lexus jeep on Liberia's dilapidated roads, while the poor masses languish in epic poverty and look on helplessly. This cannot continue! The acceptance of poverty is shameful - let's protest!

Given the foregoing, I recognize the work of Martin Kollie and Matthew Nyanplu. Matthew Nyanplu and Martin Kollie, like many other Liberians, supported Boakai for president but they have been betrayed by the president's lack of spine to push the agenda of the poor masses by tackling corruption decisively. The good thing is that, unlike others who supported Boakai, and remain passive amidst his disastrous leadership, Martin and Matthew have tossed passivism, and are working assiduously hard to correct the anomaly they helped inflict on the country. Like these two brothers, we implore those betrayed by President Boakai to join the protest march scheduled for July 17th to correct the anomaly that Boakai is. He is the least popular president in the history of Liberia.

On the subject of history, President John F. Kennedy reminds us that history is an unfinished business - let's march into history. The Country is ripe for genuine revolution.

A better Liberia is possible. Let's act! Enough is Enough! Join the protest march for better Liberia.