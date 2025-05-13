Ghana: Health Walk Organised to Raise Awareness On Non-Communicable

13 May 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cecilia Yada Lagba

A health walk to raise awareness on non-Communicable diseases (NCDs) and promote physical activities for a healthy life was held in Accra over the weekend.

Organised by TNYOU Fitness to commemorate its 10 Anniversary, the walk which brought together over 300 people stated at University of Ghana Sports Stadium, went through some principal streets to American house and back to the starting point.

Dubbed; "the Ghana Health Walk", a nationwide campaign promoting physical activity and raising awareness about the growing threat of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Ghana.

Addressing journalist beforehand, the Founder of TNYOU Fitness, Mrs Tracey Sena Yeboah said the Ghana Walk Initiative was a proactive response to alarming health statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO)that indicated that 43 percent of deaths in the country was as a result of preventable NCDs.

She added that, statistics from WHO also showed that NCDs such as hypertension, stroke, diabetes, cancer, and heart disease were on the rise.

This she noted that many of these diseases could be prevented through regular physical activity, awareness, and living a healthy lifestyle.

According to Mrs Yeboah physical inactivity was a significant risk factor for NCDs, and the Ghana Walk initiative seeks to encourage people to incorporate walking into their daily routine, adding that "being active and having a healthy body can be as simple as going for a walk."

"Through the health walk initiative, we want to Promote physical activity as a powerful tool in preventing and managing NCDs, educate the public on the impact and prevention of NCDs, engage communities, institutions, and the youth in a united health mission and Support national health goals and Sustainable Development Goal 3," she highlighted. The Founder emphasised the importance of taking care of one's body, " this body you have is the only body that will take you through life, you need to take care of it."

