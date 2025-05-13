Nigeria: APC Suspends Former Rep, Nine Party Officials in Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has suspended former Member of the House of Representatives for Koko/Maiyama Federal Constituency, Muhammad Shehu Koko, and nine party officials in Koko Local Government Area.

Among those suspended are Muhammad Danyado, APC Vice Chairman of Koko LGA; Biyaminu Muhammad, Secretary and Talatu Zauro, Women Leader.

Others include the Youth Leader, Financial Secretary, Welfare Secretary, and several other party officials.

According to a suspension letter obtained by Channels Television, the action was taken due to alleged anti-party activities, disloyalty, and harassment of the party's executive members.

The letter was jointly signed by the APC Local Government Party Chairman, Muhammad Maibarga, the Local Government Executive Chairman, Sirajo Usman Koko and 14 other stakeholders of the party in the area.

However, close associates of the former lawmaker told Channels Television that they were not authorised to speak on his behalf.

They hinted that the suspension may be linked to his reported intention to contest for a senatorial seat, which has allegedly unsettled certain influential figures within the APC in Kebbi State.